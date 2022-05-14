Murphy brothers hit the net to deliver FAI Intermediate Cup for Rockmount

Rockmount 2 Bluebell United 0

ROCKMOUNT savoured a special day to remember forever as they secured FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup glory at Turners Cross.

Goals from brothers Eoin and Cian Murphy set Rockmount on their way to securing this cup for the first time since 2008.

This is the fourth time that Rockmount have won this much cherished silverware and they deservedly did so on this sunny Saturday afternoon.

It was a display full of conviction from Rockmount, who were strong value for this final victory.

This Rockmount performance showcased all that is good about this team. From the experienced leaders in Kenneth Hoey and Brendan O’Connell to the attacking quality of Luke Casey and Eoin Murphy.

The Munster Senior League Premier Division champions Rockmount commenced with intent and threatened early on, with Niall Hanley threatening with a strike that hit the side netting in the fourth minute.

Luke Casey has been a regular attacking Rockmount weapon this campaign and he provided glimpses of his ability in the early stages when he went on a mazy run before shooting over from outside the box.

In front of what was a decent attendance, Rockmount saw the better of the exchanges overall in the opening quarter. On the 15th minute mark, Jason Sexton threatened when his effort was blocked following a corner kick.

Adam Crowley threatened with a headed effort on 28 minutes, as Rockmount looked to turn the screw and forge a breakthrough, with an Eoin Murphy free-kick blocked down from a dangerous position just outside the box.

Bluebell showed they still possessed an attacking danger of their own when from a corner kick Sodiq Oguntola headed over.

Rockmount put a fine move together which nearly proved fruitful on 41 minutes when Nathan Broderick played a neat pass into the path of Casey but Bluebell defender Leon Hayes did well to deny him.

Eddie Kenny’s Rockmount side created the better goalscoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes of action. At the end of the opening half, it was still very much up for grabs.

Rockmount were awarded a penalty kick in the early stages of the second half. Casey went on a determined and charging run towards the penalty area, where he was taken down by Bluebell goalkeeper Erne Lemantovic.

Eoin Murphy was the man that stepped up to take the Rockmount spot-kick and he duly delivered with a confidently taken strike to the bottom corner to put his team in control.

Rockmount were full of confidence at this stage and they almost got a second, when a powerful Luke Casey effort was saved by Lemantovic.

Things got even better from a Rockmount point of view in the 65th minute when they were to double their lead.

From a well-worked free-kick routine, Danny Aherne put a lovely ball into the penalty area. On hand was Cian Murphy to powerfully head into the back of the net to join his brother on the scoresheet.

Rockmount were intent on not finishing there and Casey went close to getting a third with a low strike on the edge of the box.

Bluebell had a great chance to reduce the deficit when Lee Duffy saw his shot saved well by Brendan O’Connell in the Rockmount goal.

The Rockmount shot-stopper was on hand to save from a long-range Bluebell free-kick as the game headed into the final quarter of an hour.

Despite the Bluebell's best efforts to find a lifeline back into the contest, Rockmount were defending impressively and managing the game well.

Rockmount almost had a third in second-half stoppage time, when Casey went close to getting a goal which his performance most certainly would have deserved.

From there on in, Rockmount saw the job out to a successful conclusion. For all involved, they are sure to enjoy the celebrations for some time to come.

Rockmount's Ken Hoey tackles Bluebell United's Leon Hayes. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

ROCKMOUNT: Brendan O’Connell; Cian Murphy, Kenneth Hoey, Jason Sexton, Adam Crowley, Christopher McCarthy, Eoin Murphy, Danny Aherne, Niall Hanley, Nathan Broderick, Luke Casey.

Subs: Hughie O’Donovan for McCarthy (54), James O’Connell for Hoey (78), David Stack for E Murphy (80), Jack Waters for Hanley (85), Jake Courtney for Broderick (90).

BLUEBELL UNITED: Erne Lemantovic; Nathan Bell, Leon Hayes, Daniel Ridge, Blair Mandiangu, Conor Walsh, Brian Cabreley, Tayem Dinamumenga, Sodiq Oguntola, Noeem Adekunle, Colm Karney.

Subs: Jamie Kelly for Cabreley (HT), Lee Duffy for Walsh, Baba Issaka for Mandiangu (both 60), Jack O’Keeffe for Adekunle (78), Jason Caffrey for Dinamumenga (89).

Referee: Alan McDonagh.