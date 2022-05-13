Waterford too strong for spirited Cobh Ramblers

Waterford FC 4 Cobh Ramblers 2

WATERFORD recorded their fourth league win in a row after coming from behind to overcome the spirited challenge of Cobh Ramblers at the Regional Sports Centre.

Cobh boss Darren Murphy made five changes from the defeat last time out, including handing a League of Ireland debut to Youghal man Michael McCarthy at right back.

Ramblers got off to the most perfect start as they went into the lead in the fourth minute. After getting away well down the right, Jack Larkin finished impressively to the corner of the net inside the penalty area.

From there Waterford had most of the possession, but Cobh were defending well.

The first opportunity of note for Waterford arrived in the 29th minute when Louis Britton headed wide of the mark.

Waterford did get back on level terms in the 34th minute. It was a moment of quality from Phoenix Patterson, who turned quickly on the edge of the box before finishing brilliantly past Barron.

But Ramblers went back in front on 37 minutes. Larkin found the back of the net again, as he headed in from a Luke Desmond cross on the left-hand side. After a solid performance, Ramblers held the advantage at the break.

Waterford got back level again in the 50th minute. After Roland Idowu headed the ball on, Sobowale reacted quickest to stab the ball home.

Cobh shot-stopper Barron made a great save to keep out a well taken shot by Patterson. Barron was forced to make another save with his legs on 65 minutes to deny another Patterson attempt.

Heading into the final twenty minutes this game was very much still in the balance, as Shane Griffin saw his free saved.

Despite a fine effort being produced by Ramblers, Waterford finally broke the away side’s hearts by going in front on 79 minutes.

Roland Idowu did well to cross from the right-hand side, with Britton rising to head the ball into the back of the net.

Cobh almost levelled on 85 minutes when Danny O’Connell was denied by a brilliant save from Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

In second-half stoppage time, Callum Stringer through a cracking finish secured Waterford the victory.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Richard Taylor, Eddie Nolan, Killian Cantwell, Tunmise Sobowale; Shane Griffin, Niall O’Keeffe, Yassine En-Neyah, Roland Idowu, Phoenix Patterson; Louis Britton.

Subs: Junior Quitirna for En-Neyah (58), Callum Stringer for Idowu (88), Darragh Power for Taylor (90 +2).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Brendan Frahill, Harlain Mbayo, Michael McCarthy; Jason Abbott; Jack Larkin, Pierce Phillips, Luke Desmond, Sean McGrath; Danny O’Connell.

Subs: James O’Leary for Larkin (60), Ciaran Griffin for McGrath (77).

Referee: Paul Norton