Colin Healy hopes to retain Cork City loan players for the title race

CORK City manager Colin Healy would like to keep Matt Healy, Barry Coffey and Kieran Coates at the club, though their deals are due to expire in June.

Matt Healy, who is on loan from Ipswich Town, has become an influential player and hit some wonder goals this year, while Celtic-loanee Coffey has scored six league goals already. Coates, over from Stoke City, has started to feature more frequently lately.

“We will sit down with the players, and we will speak with them. They have done very well, and we will have to speak to them and see if we can sort things out going forward. We would like to keep them but we have to have the conversation with them, but there are a number of parties involved.

“Matt and Barry have scored a number of goals for us and I think Kieran has been doing well recently. He’s probably not featured as much as he would have liked this year but it’s hard when we have been doing so well to change things. We just have to now sit down with the lads in the coming weeks to sort things out.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy hopes his side remain focused after a weekend without a game. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

City face Wexford this Friday in Turner's Cross after a gap weekend.

“They are a different side this year. They have got good players and they play their system (3-5-2) very well. It was a difficult game up there, it is a difficult place to go.

Our performance wasn’t the best but we got the result up there. Coming down here, they will be tough. They have good players.

“I would have liked to have games every week and continue the momentum, but it is what it is, we have to get on with it. It’s not ideal because sometimes when the lads don’t have a game and they are training during the week; I’m not saying they don’t have anything to look forward to but when you don’t have a game it changes the schedule of the week but we still have to train properly and get on with it.

“I know we dropped points against Bray after the last break we had. It took us time to get going. We have to make sure against Wexford that we are ready. The boys have to be right and have to be ready. Again, it’s not ideal having the break but you have to get on with it, I suppose every team in the league has to deal with it.”

City haven’t been at their very best in recent games, coming from behind against Longford Town and Athlone Town.

“I know we went behind against Longford and Athlone and the lads showed great character coming back. I think it’s credit to their fitness levels. We will always get our chances in games. What I would say about the Athlone game is; defensively we weren’t as strong as normal but the boys never gave up and got their goal late on and that does show great character in the team.”