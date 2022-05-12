Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club host bumper doubles event

“The event would not be possible without the many volunteers who helped out during the week and we are so thankful to each person for giving their time and energy to making this event the great one it is.”
Established in 1979, Bishopstown LTC is one of Cork’s leading tennis clubs and is well known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. BLTC has six outdoor floodlit artificial grass tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities, function and meeting room and kitchen. The club recently saw a boom in membership as more people opted to take up tennis over the last few years. The club runs a number of activities like Rusty Rackets, Cardio Tennis and Junior Coaching.
“New members are welcome so have a look around our website or drop into the club. We want to become a major part of the community and make tennis available for all. We have big plans.”