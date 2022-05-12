Niamh O'Mahony appointed to key role with Football Supporters Europe

FOOTBALL Supporters Europe have appointed Cork native Niamh O’Mahony as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Governance.

O’Mahony is well known on Leeside for her work in football and FSE believes she will bring with her a wealth of experience in the world of football, communication, and sports governance.

The Cork woman is an avid fan of Cork City and served on the club’s board for four years between 2010 and 2014 which, of course, was a difficult time on and off the field for the Rebel Army.

In 2010, Cork City FC was going out of business due to their precarious financial situation but with the help of O’Mahony amongst others, the club was saved by Friends of the Rebel Army Society who still remain in charge today.

O’Mahony was the project manager on the ‘Improving Football Governance through Supporter Involvement and Community Ownership’ preparatory action in Ireland, which brought together supporters from across League of Ireland clubs in a formal way for the first time.

She was amongst those to establish the Irish Supporters Network, which represents fan-owned clubs, supporters’ trusts, and organised supporters in League of Ireland football.

She was also nominated as a supporter representative to the FAI Council following the association’s governance review in 2019.

ISN, alongside other networks, works under the banner of Irish Football Supporters Partnership, and continues to advocate for improvements to the matchday experiences for both domestic and international supporters alike, while ISN also brings together Ireland’s football cooperatives and community-owned clubs.

Speaking about her new role, O’Mahony said she was delighted to join up with FSE as she looks to use her experience to ensure they continue to help fans.

“Having seen the incredible work that supporters do for each other, for their clubs, and for their national teams across Europe, I’m really delighted to be able to join the FSE team and work with groups that are committed to making the lives of football supporters better, everywhere they go.

“Supporters are the heart and soul of football and should have a meaningful and constructive impact at all levels of the game,” she told the organisation’s official website.

FSE describe themselves as “the democratic voice of European football fans”. For more information. follow them on social media channels and also on their official website: fanseurope.org