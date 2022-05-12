Who will follow Daniel Goulding and land the top GAA award in Muskerry?

THE Muskerry GAA Sports Star awards over the years have recognised the cream of the crop of Gaelic Games in the Mid Cork region.

Making a return for 2022, the awards, which have been backed strongly by the Auld Triangle in Macroom, one glance at the various different award winners showcases the sheer talent that is very much on offer in the Muskerry GAA Division

The most recent Muskerry GAA Gala awards night was held in January of 2020, when Daniel Goulding came out on top and was awarded the overall winner following his impressive performances with Éire Óg.

2019 also saw among the monthly winners of the Auld Triangle Sports Star Award being Cork Football All Ireland winner Noel O’Leary for his displays with Cill Na Martra.

Also that year saw current Cork Senior Footballer and Aghabullogue man Paul Ring win the July monthly award, with Cork Ladies Footballer Eimear Scally picking up the accolade for the month of May.

Other past monthly winners of the award in 2018 include another Cork Footballer in Tadhg Corkery and Cork Camogie great Aoife Murray.

The list of talented winners goes on. Blarney man and current Cork Senior Hurling captain Mark Coleman won the Muskerry GAA Sports Star of the year award for 2017, with Ladies Football and Camogie legend Rena Buckley picking up the same accolade in 2016.

This is just a sample of the talent which is on offer in Muskerry. The selection committee does not have an easy task when it comes to selecting the monthly winners, never mind an overall winner for the year.

Keep an eye on coverage over the summer for the monthly award winners and exclusive interviews in The Echo with the monthly award winners.

LEAGUE ROUND-UP

Meanwhile, it is a time of year where clubs in the Muskerry GAA Division are well into their preparations for championship action later in the summer.

The County Leagues in both Gaelic Football and Hurling are being used very much for sides to gain match sharpness ahead of the County Championship starting later in the summer.

Mid Cork teams have been progressing quite well overall to date in the 2022 Cork Credit Unions County Football Leagues.

Ballincollig and Éire Óg have been doing well and are at the top end of the Division 1 Group 1A standings.

Ballincollig have won four out of their five games to date in the league, while Éire Óg were most recently impressive winners against Castlehaven. Group 1B of the County League sees Cill Na Martra, who are now managed by former Roscommon, Tipperary and Wicklow senior football manager John Evans, right near the top of the table in their section.

Cill Na Martra to date are unbeaten and have won four out of their five league games. The most recent win for the Gaeltacht club was a 1-12 to 0-13 victory over Clonakilty.

Overall Cill Na Martra look like a side that could have a strong County Championship campaign in 2022, especially with players of the quality such as Daniel Dineen and Tadhg Corkery in their squad.

In Division 2 of the Cork County Football Leagues, Macroom have done well so far and most recently were victorious over Bandon on a 2-15 to 1-16 scoreline.

Macroom so far have won three out of their five league matches, with the other wins coming against Bantry Blues and Rockchapel.

There is great potential in a town the size of Macroom and the club will hope to see some shoots of progression over the coming months.

In Group 2B of the Football League, Aghabullogue have won two of their league games with those victories coming against Bishopstown and Dromtarriffe.

After a fine recent run of securing championship titles, Iveleary are now embarking on their own journey in the County Football League.

Iveleary are in Division 3 of the Football League in Group 3A, where so far they have won two out of their three games. Those wins for Iveleary came against Glanmire and Gabriel Rangers.