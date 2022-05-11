Cork City chairman Declan Carey confident a deal can be done with Grovemoor shortly regarding the purchase of the club

AFTER over two prolonged years of uncertainty whether or not Grovemoor Ltd were going to take-up their their call-option to purchases Cork City, it appears that the English consortium’s takeover of the club is close to been finalised after City chairman Declan Carey revealed that the board is due to meet Grovemoor in the coming weeks.

FORAS members agreed to sell the club to Grovemoor Ltd back in October 2020 and the takeover was close to being completed but for complications over Turner's Cross stadium.

However with Grovemoor intending to visit Cork soon, Carey is anticipating a “positive” meeting.

Speaking on the club’s website the City chairman said:

“We actually have a date confirmed. We are due to meet them over the next few weeks.

"They are coming to Cork with their representatives and we are very exciting about that, and all signs are pointed at that being a very positive meeting so far, based on the discussion we have had we them.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them to Cork and we are planning ahead of that meeting, and hopefully that will be the next key update that we are able to share with all supporters and Foras shareholders, and I am looking forward to giving the members an update on how that progresses.”

Fan discipline has been an issue in the league this year with numerous clubs being fined for their supporters behaviour during the game, in particular setting off flares in the stadium and throwing them onto the pitch.

Carey acknowledges that it is only the small minority of supporters this relates to but has urged fans not to conduct such behaviour as the fines the club are having to pay also have an effect on the budget Colin Healy will have this summer.

“We are absolutely sick to death of talking about it. It affects everyone.

"It is a disappointing part of having large crowds and I know everyone is excited to be back in the (Turner's) Cross and going to away games. "After the last miserable couple of years, where fans have had to watch streams at home, it’s not what the League of Ireland is about and having a cracking atmosphere is what has brought us all to Turner's Cross, and the die-heart Cork City fans, and I completely understand it but some behaviour is completely unacceptable and we have to take action on it.

"We have had fines and we are approaching €5,000 at this stage.

"The disappointing thing is we are a fan run club, we are self-funded by the supporters and the commercial revenue that we bring in and unfortunately this does eat into budgets and we had plans with Colin(Healy, manager) to potential strengthen the squad in the summer, and unfortunately this is where that money comes from.

"We did factor in buffers and tried to be conservative with our budgeting as well at the start of the season and unfortunately things are just eating into that reserve that we had pencilled in for the summer and it’s a disappointing one, so all I can do is just urge fans to adhere to the stadium regulations as best as they possibly can.

"Enjoy themselves, we are not trying to say that everyone should be silent and not be up for the crack, we have all done that at games, and things can get a bit exciting at times when there are tight encounters.

"We are at the top of the league and every game is hugely important. So all I can urge is for supporters to speak to their friends, speak to their family members when going to games and to make sure that everyone is vigilant and try and behave themselves as best as possible.

"And to be fair; I think the majority of supporters do, that’s the disappointing thing. I am here talking about the absolute minority in terms of the thousands that go to Turner's Cross every week.

"It’s disappointing but we have seen improvement in recent weeks, so hopefully that will continue to play out. But It is disappointing as I said, and we will be taking firm action on it in the future."