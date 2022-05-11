CWSSL: McNulty sisters hit the net to steer Corinthians into U12 final

Corinthians 2 Lakewood 1

CORINTHIANS progressed into the final of the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Moore Perpetual Cup Final with a narrow 2-1 win over Lakewood in an entertaining game at Castletreasure last weekend and will play in the final at St Colman’s Park this coming weekend.

Lakewood were on a high coming into the game having captured the Premier League title only a few days previous, and were hoping to make it a league and cup double, but first had to overcome the challenge of rivals Corinthians who also had a very successful league campaign in the U12 Division 1 this year.

Corinthians pressed from the very start with Ella McCarthy’s effort going across the Lakewood goal in the 2nd minute followed by Tess McNulty’s effort which was well covered by the Lakewood keeper Katie Horgan right on the near post.

The home side were creating a number of chances with McCarthy’s effort going wide and had a few attempts before Lakewood started to come forward themselves and break through the Corinthians defence, Lakewood’s Michaela Moynihan ran through the centre only to see her effort blocked for a corner kick, although the visitors could thank their keeper for making a brilliant one handed save from Tess McNulty in the 13th minute as play was now going from end to end.

Lakewood’s Moynihan’s shot from distance was covered by the Corinthians keeper Sarah Butler and had another chance which went over the bar as they attempted to break forward.

However, Corinthians took the lead in the 26th minute when McCarthy’s cross found Tess McNulty on the far side of the area who duly fired the ball into the far corner to give the home side the lead.

Two chances fell to Lakewood’s Moynihan as the visitors looked for a quick equaliser before the break which were well covered by Butler in the Corinthians goal.

Within a minute of the restart Corinthians doubled their lead when Faye McNulty’s corner kick got a deflection off the keeper and went into the net as the home side were well in control.

Despite being 2-0 down, Lakewood pressed forward but couldn’t get a decent shot at goal, winning a number of corners but met by a solid Corinthians back line.

Chances did fall to Moynihan who met Cara Brett’s cross but was well held by the keeper while Ella O’Sullivan was causing a lot of problems for Corinthians with her long runs down the far wing, with Moynihan’s effort saved by the keeper right on the goal line.

Lakewood managed to pull one back in the 50th minute when O’Sullivan’s shot hit off the keeper and fell to Moynihan who made no mistake from close range which made for a very tense final 10 minutes of the game.

Lakewood pressed forward looking for the equalising score, and although they came close, with chances falling to O’Sullivan and Eadaoin Sheehan, they could not get the all-important score as Corinthians hung on and progressed into the final.

CORS: Sarah Butler, Simone Murphy, Ava O’Brien, Mar Urendes, Clodagh Murphy, Atha Soliman, Julie Kirwan, Elizabeth Maly, Faye McNulty, Ella McCarthy, Tess McNulty, Fia Beechinor, Brooke Fitzgibbon

LAKEWOOD: Katie Horgan, Aisling Cooper, Cara Brett, Ella O’Sullivan, Eadaoin Sheehan, Clare Murray, Bea O’Connor Lordan, Aoibhinn Clerkin, Michaela Moynihan, Aoife Madden, Faye Monohan, Ros Ni Loinsigh, Amelia Scully

Referee: Alan O’Connor.