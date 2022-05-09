City make it six wins on the bounce as they beat Treaty United 3-0 in the Munster Senior Cup

Treaty United 0

Cork City 3

CORK CITY are through to the final of the Munster Senior Cup as they defeated rivals Treaty United 3-0 at Market’s Field on Monday night to make it six wins in a row in all competitions.

Goals from Kieran Coates, James Doona, and Franco Umeh ensured it was City who progressed to the showpiece occasion where they will meet the winners of the other last four clash between Rockmount and Cobh Wanderers.

City manager Colin Healy took the opportunity to give some of the young players and the fringe players in his squad some much-needed minutes as he made nine changes from the starting eleven he selected for their dramatic 2-1 win away to Athlone Town on Friday night.

The two survivors were Coates and Mark O’Mahony while Jonas Hakkinen was named as captain for the night.

Treaty weren’t in action 72 hours ago but boss Tommy Barrett also rang the alterations from the side he picked for their most recent match seven days ago - which was their 3-0 loss against City at Turner’s Cross - with only Marc Ludden, Dean George, and Jack Lynch retaining their spots.

The home side were the first to threaten with eight minutes on the clock but after the ball broke kindly to him on the edge of the penalty, Colin Conroy could only blast his strike harmlessly over the crossbar.

Conor Melody, Treaty United and Kieran Coates, Cork City, clash for the ball in the Munster Senior Cup Semi Final in the Market's Field, Limerick

Treaty were left to rue missing that opening just four minutes later as City broke the deadlock with their first genuine sight at goal as Coates rose highest before directing his header past the goalkeeper and into the back of his net.

The first division leaders, who were comfortable winners on their last visit to Limerick when they recorded a 4-0 victory here in March, were now firmly in control of proceedings and they doubled their advantage midway through the first half.

Coates was again causing problems inside the box and on this occasion he was fouled which allowed James Doona to coolly slot his spot kick into the bottom left corner, sending the keeper diving the wrong way in the process.

Mark O’Mahony has been scoring goals for fun for the Republic of Ireland U17s in recent months and he went close to netting his first senior goal for City but his fierce strike whistled over the target as United made it to the half-time break without conceding again.

There were a couple of nice moments at the start of the second period as George Heaven made his long-awaited return from a serious injury while Ireland U17 international Franco Umeh was also given the chance to make an impact.

But the Rebel Army also found themselves under siege during that time but Lynch fired over while Jimmy Corcoran then produced a good save to deny Willie Armshaw before Franco Umeh sealed the win when he grabbed his first senior goal with a smart finish with 17 minutes remaining.

Matt Keane, Treaty United clashing with Darragh Crowley, Cork City, in the Munster Senior Cup Semi Final in the Market's Field, Limerick

United, to their credit, battled until the end but they couldn’t snatch what would only have proved to be a consolation as Matt Keane blazed over from a good position before Corcoran brilliantly saved Marc Ludden's penalty in injury time.

TREATY UNITED: Conor Winn, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Conor Melody, Dean George, Willie Armshaw, Colin Conroy, Jack Arra, Lee Mulready, Scott Kirkland, Jack Lynch.

Subs: Lee Devitt for Arra (ht), Callum McNamara for Conroy (62), Matt Keane for Kirkland (62), Nikodem Kozlowski for George (78), Fionn Doherty for Melody (78).

CORK CITY: Jimmy Corcoran, Uniss Kargbo, Jonas Hakkinen, Ronan Hurley, Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan, Matt Srbely, Oran Crowe, James Doona, Kieran Coates, Mark O’Mahony.

Subs: George Heaven for Hakkinen (ht), Franco Umeh for Doona (59), Leon Ayinde for Coates (84), Bradley Walsh for O’Mahony (84), Zach Dunne for Crowley (84).

Referee: David Keeler.