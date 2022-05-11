Cracker on cards tonight in CWWSL senior league games

TONIGHT, there are eight games in the Cork Women’s Senior Premier and First Divisions.

The standout game tonight is the meeting of Douglas Hall and Wilton United in Moneygurney.

This has all the makings of a cracker, and it is a game really that Wilton cannot afford to lose. Douglas Hall are flying at the moment sitting at the top of the table on maximum points after three games.

They look to be so strong all over the pitch with Emma McCarthy commanding the defence and Aoibhe Noonan and Kara Lacey are on fire at the moment.

Wilton are after bouncing back from their opening game defeat to Lakewood with two wins over Springfield Ramblers and Ballinhassig and they will know they will have to be at their best to get something from tonight’s game.

Manager Pat Bowdren received a huge boost last week when Ava Ronan resigned after a spell with Cork City, and this will only strengthen this experienced Wilton side. This is a very difficult one to call and it could well end with both sides sharing the spoils.

Carrigaline travel to Cobh to take on Springfield Ramblers looking for their first points of the season. Carrigaline are a very young side and a lot of their very successful under 19 players have joined the senior sides. There is a big difference between underage and senior football, but the experience will stand to them in the long run. They have exceptionally talented players in Laura Flynn, Abbie Coughlan and Aoife McIvor and they will test the Cobh defence tonight. Springfield are another very talented and young squad but they have experienced players like Aoife O’Brien, Jessica Geasley and Kerri Hancock and they will be fancied to take all the points.

Springfield Ramblers Robyn O'Sullivan manages to clear the ball away from an advancing Sue Edmunds of Wilton during the CWSSL Senior Womens Premier division match in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Castleview travel to Ovens to take on an unbeaten Lakewood side who are looking for their fourth straight win in a row. Castleview have yet to register a point, but they really tested Douglas Hall last week and it is only a matter of time before they get some points on the board. Lakewood are flying at present and Laure Homan could prove to be the marquee signing of the season. In Lauren’s two games back, she has found the target three times and been superb in the middle of the pitch. Eimear Knightley is another Lakewood player who is in top form, and they should take all points again tonight.

Ballinhassig welcome Riverstown to Gortnalough in what should be a close encounter. Ballinhassig suffered their first defeat last Wednesday going down 2-1 to Wilton but they could have easily taken a point. They have really acquitted themselves this season and Nicole Quinn, Rachel McCarthy and Jane Mulvihill will really test the Riverstown defence. Riverstown got their first points of the season last week with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Springfield Ramblers, and they will be looking to add to those points tally tonight. The current champions will be looking to Shannon Morrissey who scored a hat trick last week to get amongst the goals and with Shannon Carson and Sophie Hudner in their side they might just edge this.

In The First division Carrigaline Hibs and Kinsale clash with Kinsale looking to make it fours wins on the trot. They have enjoyed a superb start to the season with Aoife O’Leary and Lily Fay excelling in their previous games. Carrigaline played their first game last week going down narrowly 2-1 to Youghal and they will be looking to get their first points tonight.

Youghal travel to Rockenham to take on league leaders Passage and this has all the makings of a close match. Passage has some fantastic young players in their squad and Shauna Wilkie,Lynn Chadwick and Sarah Allen will be looking to continue their superb form along with Louise Murphy who is in top form between the posts.

Greenwood travel to Kilmichael with both sides looking to secure their first points of the new season and this could easily end with both sides taking a point. Also, Springfield Ramblers B travel to Kilworth and they should come away with all three points.

Fixtures

Wednesday 11th May 2022 ( Kick off 7:00 pm )

Premier league

Springfield Ramblers v Carrigaline United.

Lakewood Ath v Castleview.

Douglas Hall v Wilton United.

Ballinhassig v Riverstown.

First Division

Carrigaline Hibs v Kinsale.

Passage v Youghal United.

Kilmichael v Greenwood.

Kilworth v Springfield Ramblers.

Can all teams please send the result and goal scorers to Mark O’Connell on 0872738456 after the match has finished.