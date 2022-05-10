Cork Draghunting: Slievemish Spring dominates in Newcestown

THE irrepressible Slievemish Spring of Clogheen gave another lesson of front running and dominance to win the David O’Sullivan Memorial Senior Draghunt hosted by Shanakiel Harriers at Newcestown.

Credit to the host club they put together a good open clean running draghunt but it was evident before the halfway vantage point that the winner was very much in the thick of the action.

When the hounds came into view the Slievemish Spring had a decent lead and he wasn’t for catching as he romped to victory clear of Blue Lad trained by Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers.

Clubmate of the winner Jamie’s Lady ran a cracking draghunt for trainer Aaron Freyne with Jase Star, Guinness and Samantha’s Lass completing the placed hounds.

It gets better and better for the winning trainer Damien Wade but he was quick to give credit to his prize asset.

Wade said: “The bottom line is no matter how good a trainer you are you have got to have the hound to produce the goods and for me it’s all about Slievemish Spring who is simply a genuine dog.”

In the Senior Maiden Draghunt, Zion of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers landed the spoils when just prevailing from the battling Mermaid trained by the evergreen Clogheen stalwart Michael John Buckley.

By virtue of this win, Zion will join the Senior ranks and trainer Pat O’Mahony deserves all the plaudits for the improvement in this young hound.

The Butcher Boy of Griffin United finished a close-up third ahead of Lady La La, High Maintenance and Jamie’s Gem.

The action began on Friday when the Puppy and Veteran Draghunts were held before a good attendance.

In the Puppy Draghunt, there was joy for the Griffin United father and son partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan when their charge crossed the tape ahead of Wolfe Tone Lass trained by Martin Wall of Mayfield.

The Sheila Cummins trained Diamond filled third place ahead of Naoi, Tanner and Step Ahead, It has been a good season for the O’Sullivan family as trainer Sean dedicated the win to his mother Allison, “My mam was ill for a number of weeks but thankfully she is now home and as a family, this means so much to us,” said Sean.

In the veteran draghunt the small field was led home by Penny Lane of the IHT who crossed the tape ahead of the Northern Hunt duo of Max Lad and Georgie Burgess with Magic’s Lad of Mayfield in fourth.

It has been announced that the International meeting will be hosted at Grange on Sunday, May 29.

There is little doubt the west Cork venue has some wonderful open running and is sure to attract a large attendance.

Newcestown Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 4. Jase Star (Mayfield); 5. Guinness (IHT); 6. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Mermaid (Clogheen); The Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 4. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Puppy: 1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 3. Diamond (IHT); 4. Naoi (IHT); 5. Tanner (Griffin United); 6. Step Ahead (Northern Hunt).

Veteran: 1. Penny Lane (IHT); 2. Max Lad (Northern Hunt); 3. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 4. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield).