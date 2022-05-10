CWSSL: Youghal battle back against Carrigaline Hibs in Division 1

Youghal 2 Carrigaline Hibs 1

YOUGHAL came from behind to claim all three points in this GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women's Division 1 clash at Ardrath Park and now have six points from three games.

This was Carrigaline’s first outing of the season and while they were hoping to start their campaign on a winning note they certainly gave Youghal a run for their money in a hard-fought encounter.

The visitors started well, with Ali Byrne forcing a diving save from the keeper who also had to be sharp to gather the ball ahead of the striker as Carrigaline looked for an early score.

Carrigaline certainly dominated the early part of the game and kept Youghal in their own half.

Rebecca Walsh’s header went just wide of the post while Byrne managed to round the keeper on the far side but couldn’t turn towards the goal as the visitors were creating chances for themselves.

Youghal’s first real chance came in the 28th minute when Jess Lawton’s effort from 25 yards went inches wide of the Carrigaline post.

At the other end, Chloe Mulchinock’s effort from even further went just wide of the Youghal post as the game was beginning to open up.

Additional chances fell to Carrigaline’s Ali Byrne whose effort was blocked by the Youghal keeper Sarah Healy following Lauren O’Brien’s incoming free-kick, while Rachel Palmer also had a chance that went wide.

Carrigaline Hibs who played against Youghal at Ardrath Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The breakthrough came in the 40thwhen Carrigaline’s Byrne managed to chip the keeper from the corner of the area to give the visitors the lead and they almost made it 2-0 moments later only for Byrne to be denied by the feet of the keeper Healy as Carrigaline held onto a slender 1-0 lead at the break.

Youghal started to come back into the game in the second half, Faye Walsh saving well from Lawton, but by the 53rd minute the home side had equalised when Whitney Omorodion turned her marker and fired the ball into the far corner of the Carrigaline net from the corner of the area.

Eight minutes later a goalkeeping error let in Omorodion, and after two attempts on goal which were blocked by the keeper and a defender, managed to slot the ball into the net from close range to give Youghal the lead for the first time in the match.

Carrigaline looked for an equaliser and almost added a second in the 70th minute when Lauren O’Brien managed to get behind the Youghal defence, and with the keeper off her line could only watch as her effort went inches past the far post.

Although Carrigaline pressed forward, Youghal held firm and claimed their second win of the season while Carrigaline can build on their solid performance in their first game for the rest of the league campaign.

YOUGHAL: Sarah Healy, Vivian Amusu, Ava Montgomery, Jess Lawton, Kellie Montgomery, Siobhan Leahy, Maeve Kelly, Sarah Goggin, Molly Tobin, Vanessa Curleym Whitney Omorodionm Donna Clohessy, Mia Masseritte, Emily Gallogley, Paula Kelly Carey.HIBS: Faye Walsh, Katie Bowen, Danni Claffey, Niamh Drummond, Chloe McCarthy, Lauren O’Brien, Amy O’Regan, Chloe Mulchinock, Ali Byrne, Rebecca Walsh, Rachel Palmer, Tara Maher, Katie Maher, Faye Walsh.

Referee: Gordon O’Leary