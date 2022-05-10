U14 and U16 Camogie Leagues are underway

THE gradings for U14 and the U16 leagues were announced recently with league games getting underway last weekend.

In the U16 league, there will be three rounds of league games followed by a break for the state exams from May 27th with action resuming again on June 26th.

It all set and ready to go for what is hoped will be another successful season for all U14 and U16 players.

For the last two years a lot of the underage players have had a very short season due to Covid restrictions and it is to the club's credit that they rowed in and played all their games in a short time.

This year now they can enjoy a longer more spaced out season and hopefully an enjoyable one for all.

PREMIER UNDER 14

Twelve clubs make up the U14 premier grade.

Aghabullogue, Ballincollig, Douglas, Eire Og, Inniscarra, Sarsfields, Bandon, Sliabh Rua, Ballinhassig, Midleton, St Finbarr's and Glen Rovers.

There are three sections of four.

Group A is Midleton, Inniscarra, Douglas and Bandon; Group B is Eire Og, Aghabullogue, Ballincollig and St Finbarr's; Group C is Sarsfields, Glen Rovers, Ballinhassig and Sliabh Rua.

UNDER 14 A

Sixteen clubs Ballinora, Ballyhea, Carrigaline, Castlemartyr, Kilbrittain/ Timoleague, Mallow, Newtownshandrum, Rockban, St Catherine’s, Valley Rovers, Blarney, Bishopstown, Clonakilty, Ballygarvan, Newcestown and Enniskeane make up four groups in the U14A league where there are two groups of five and two groups of four.

Group A is a group of four, Bishopstown, Newcestown, Ballinora and Carrigaline; Group B is the second group of four, Blarney, Clonakilty, Cloughduv and Ballygarvan.

UNDER 14B

Twenty four clubs are in the U14B league with six groups of four teams.

Group A is Nemo Rangers, Cobh, Carrigaline 2, Inniscarra 2; Group B is Watergrashill, St Colum’s, Killeagh, St Vincent’s; Group C is Milford, Na Piarsaigh, Banteer, Castlelyons; Group D is St Fanahan's, Erins Own, Sarsfields 2, Aghada; Group E is Ballincollig 2, Millstreet, Blackrock, Youghal; Group F is Courcey Rovers, Kilworth, Tracton, Fr O'Neill’s.

UNDER 14C

Fourteen clubs are graded in the U14C league and these are divided into three groups, two of five and one of four.

Group A is Dungourney, Kinsale, Passage West, Bride Rovers and Carrigtwohill.

Group B is Charleville, Buttevant, Kilbree, Ballinascarthy, and Kildorrey.

Group C is Barryroe, Grenagh, Fermoy and Brian Dillon’s.

UNDER 14B 2

Ten clubs have entered second teams with Inniscarra and Carrigaline entering three teams and these are in two groups of five.

Group A is Rockban 2, Sliabh Rua 2, Eire Og 2, Midleton 2 and Douglas 2; Group B is Cobh 2, Inniscarra 3, Carrigaline 2, Aghabullogue 2 and Clonakilty 2

UNDER 16 PREMIER

Fourteen teams are in the premier U16 league and theses are grouped into three groups, two of five and one with four.

Winners of Groups A, B and C go to Semi Finals, a draw will take place and first out will got to final, the other two will play semi with second team drawn having home advantage.

There is a plate for second place teams from Groups A, B and C to Semi Draw will take place with first out will got to final, other two will play semi with second team drawn having home advantage.

Group A is Ballinora, Inniscarra, Cloughduv, Sarsfields, Douglas; Group B is Enniskeane, Rockban, Glen Rovers, Castlemartyr, and Newcestown; Group C is Midleton, Fr O'Neill’s, Clonakilty, Eire Og.

UNDER 16 A

The U16A has thirteen teams in three groups, one with five, and two groups of four.

Group A is Newtownshandrum, Ballincollig, Barryroe, Aghabullogue, Cobh; Group B is Erins Own, Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Na Piarsaigh and Blackrock; Group C is Ballygarvan, Ballinhassig, Laochra Og, Sarsfields 2.