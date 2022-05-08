RedFM Hurling Leagues: Douglas see off Fr O'Neills to stay in share of top spot with Blackrock

Some crucial late points ensured that Douglas made it five wins from five in Division 1 Group A of the RedFM Hurling League as they edged past Fr O’Neills.

All of the Group A clashes took place on Saturday afternoon. Going into the game, Douglas were level at the top of the table with city rivals Blackrock, both teams with 100 percent records, but O’Neills were just two points behind and the two teams backed up their form with good performances. Ultimately, the city side prevailed against their East Cork visitors by 0-24 to 2-15.

Brian Turnbull, Eoin Dolan, Daragh Burke and Cian Baldwin were all in good scoring form for Douglas, who had strong displays from the likes of Donnacha Murphy, Cillian O’Donovan, Stephen Moylan and Niall Hartnett. Declan Dalton and Cillian Broderick were the goalscorers for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side, who will take encouragement from their chance-creation against a premier senior side.

Blackrock kept pace with Douglas as they were 0-21 to 0-15 winners away to Newcestown.

Michael O’Halloran scored 11 points (five frees) for the city side, who led by 0-12 to 0-10 at half-time. Mark O’Keeffe got three points, Robbie Cotter scored two and Tadhg Deasy, Eoin O’Farrell, John O’Sullivan, Stephen Murphy and Ciarán Cormack also got on the scoresheet.

The defeat for O’Neills allowed Newtownshandrum to move into a share of third place after a 1-18 to 0-19 win at home to Bishopstown. Jamie Coughlan got the goal for Newtown as well as chipping in with points from play and dead balls. Jerry Lane hit four points from midfield while centre-back Conor Twomey landed two.

Elsewhere, Gary O’Callaghan’s goal and the free-taking of Jake Carr helped Fermoy to a 1-16 to 0-18 win over Midleton, while Killeagh beat Na Piarsaigh by 2-21 to 1-20. Andrew Walsh scored 2-2 for the East Cork side, with Eoghan Keniry accounting for nine points while Gary Leahy and Ryan McCarthy made important scoring contributions too. Craig Hanafin got the Na Piarsaigh goal.

In Group B, it’s as you were between Sarsfields and Kanturk after both clubs won to move to nine points each after five games.

On Thursday night, Sars were in rampant form as they recorded a 3-27 to 0-7 victory against Mallow. Shane O’Regan scored 1-4 for the Riverstown side, with Liam Healy and Daniel Hogan also netting.

Then, on Sunday, Kanturk ran out 4-16 to 0-12 winners against Bride Rovers, having had a 3-8 to 0-6 half-time lead. Ian Walsh, Alan Walsh, Liam O’Keeffe and Cian Clernon got the goals for the winners, while Lorcán McLoughlin had seven points.

Third-placed Erin’s Own had a 3-23 to 1-22 victory away to St Finbarr’s on Friday evening, with Oran O’Regan, Conor Lenihan and Maurice O’Carroll all scoring goals. Jack Cahalane was the stand-out in the Barrs attack, scoring 1-4.

On Saturday, Evan Murphy was responsible for 1-4 in Glen Rovers’ 1-22 to 0-19 triumph against Ballymartle. Conor Dorris and Dean Brosnan scored four points each.

In Division 2, Courcey Rovers’ 1-16 to 0-15 win away to Watergrasshill on Thursday night helped them to stay top of Group A, a point ahead of Carrigaline and Kilworth, who beat Blackrock and Blarney respectively. In the other game, Kildorrery won away to Ballinhassig.

Éire Óg’s 2-22 to 1-17 victory away to Milford on Friday night ensured that they remained two points clear at the top of Group B. Ballincollig and Inniscarra are still in joint second, two behind, after victories against Valley Rovers and Cloyne. On Thursday, Bandon beat Mayfield while Castlelyons won away to Youghal on Sunday.

St Catherine’s made it four wins from four in Group A of Division 3 after beating Douglas’s second team. Second-placed Aghabullogue, two points behind, edged Midleton on Thursday before the Magpies bounced back to overcome Dungourney on Sunday. Barryroe beat Na Piarsaigh on Saturday.

In Group B, leaders Lisgoold played out a draw with East Cork rivals Russell Rovers, a result which keeps last year’s Lower IHC champions top, two ahead of their Shanagarry/Ballycotton neighbours but with a game more played Third-placed Kilbrittain were winners in their local derby against Argideen Rangers.

Ballygiblin beat Tracton to stay top of Group C, a point ahead of Castlemartyr, who overcame Ballygarvan.