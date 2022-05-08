United Foxhounds point-to-point meeting at Bartlemy has some great performances and winners

THERE was some competitive fare at Sunday’s well-attended United Foxhounds point-to-point meeting at Bartlemy.

Killeagh-born handler Colin Motherway, who sent out his initial racecourse winner in the form of Time To Rocco at Tipperary just three days earlier, continued his rich vein of form by saddling Pour Les Filles to win on debut in the four-year-old geldings’ maiden.

The Pour Moi-sired Pour Les Filles (5/1), representing Motherway’s wife Linda, was always well positioned and the victorious bay made his way to the front with Brian Lawless after the second last of the 14 obstacles en-route to asserting in the closing stages to beat favourite Trooper Thorn by four lengths.

Connections of Ooh Betty with Rachel O'Neill, Shark Hanlon and jockey Rob James after winning the 4yo Mares Maiden.

“He’s a horse that was bred by the late Robert Chugg in the UK and he came out of the sales in Doncaster last year, “said Motherway of Pour Les Filles. “He’s very good to jump and he will now go to a sale. “ Walshtown-based owner/trainer/breeder Tim Townend, father of champion jumps jockey Paul and champion lady rider Jody, struck with Padjoes Legacy (8/1) in the closing five-year-old and upwards confined hunt maiden. Padjoes Legacy, a respectable fifth on his penultimate foray in a similar type of event at Ballyvodock in January, made his way past long-time leader Samos Island when the latter blundered at the second-last. The triumphant six-year-old then drew clear on the flat to contain Samos Island by four lengths.

“He needed the nice ground here today and putting the cheekpieces on him probably helped as well, “remarked Townend of the six-year-old Padjoes Legacy. “He will probably now go for a winners race. “ James Hannon edged into a narrow advantage over Chris O’Donovan and Derek O’Connor in the southern riders championship by landing the first division of the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden aboard Just Hannah (5/1), trained by Fermoy native David Murphy at his Thurles base. The five-year-old Just Hannah, whose dam is a half-sister to Paisley Park, made her way to the front before the last to account for the pacesetting Lost Connections by two lengths.

Borrisoleigh-based owner Pat Hurley indicated that Just Hannah is now likely be sold.

The Shark Hanlon-trained Ooh Betty (4/1) made amends for finishing seventh on her debut at Dromahane the previous Sunday by coming from off the pace with Rob James to land the opening four-year-old mares’ maiden. The Mahler-sired Ooh Betty made smooth progress from two out and she surged to the fore over 100 yards out to see off Queen Annie by two and a half lengths in the colours of her handler’s partner Rachel O’Neill.

OOH BETTY and Rob James (near) jump the last to win the 4YO Mares Maiden Race from QUEEN ANNIE (yellow sleeves)

“She jumped great and she’s a filly that would be good enough to go for a bumper, “said Hanlon of the Mahler-sired Ooh Betty, his initial four-year-old maiden winner of the year.

Colin Bowe kept his supporters happy by sending out Thomas Mor (6/1) to capture the five-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the afternoon in 15 runners. Thomas Mor, having finished second on his debut at Borris House in late November, made smooth progress from mid-division for Barry O’Neill to hit the front at the last and he duly returned with four lengths to spare over Fortuitous Find.

“He had a very good first run at Borris House and he came back to that form here. He will now go to the sales, “commented Bowe of the white-faced Thomas Mor.

There was yet another Co Wexford-trained winner as Cleariestown-based handler Mark Scallan was credited with his ninth winner of the season when Bonne Derreen (8/1), a close relation to Rathvinden, forged to the front after the last with Tiernan Power Roche to see off Gone Dairy in the second division of the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Bertie Finn from Oulart brought his seasonal tally to four when Courtown-based owner/trainer/breeder Pat Doyle’s Miss Mangan (5/1) led in the shadow of the post to deny favourite Fiery Brown by a neck in the mares’ winners of one. Miss Mangan is incidentally ridden out every day by Doyle, who runs a Peugeot car dealership in Courtown.

The point-to-point season moves onto Ballindenisk for another United Foxhounds fixture next Sunday (2pm start). Additionally, there will now be a Muskerry Foxhounds meeting at Dromahane on Saturday May 28th.