No home comforts as Cork City beaten yet again at Turner's Cross

Cork City FC 1 Athlone Town 4

CORK City suffered yet another defeat in the 2022 Women’s National League season against Athlone Town at Turner's Cross.

Athlone moved up to fourth place in the table following this deserved win.

City came into this game looking to get the heavy defeat to DLR Waves out of their system. Athlone meanwhile looked to make it four league wins in a row.

Athlone had an early opportunity to open the scoring on five minutes when Emily Corbet’s attempted lob over Hannah Walsh in the City goal went off target.

The City defence were being posed plenty of questions and Athlone had another great chance to take the lead on 15 minutes. The ball fell to Gillian Keenan in a brilliant position a few yards out, but her effort was directed straight into the hands of Hannah Walsh.

City goalkeeper Walsh was forced into action on 23 minutes when she got down well to make a quick double save to deny a pair of shots on goal by Athlone’s Melissa O’Kane.

Athlone continued to pose an attacking threat and Kelsey Munroe went close through a well-taken free-kick which was saved.

City were doing their best to try and forge an opening at the other end, as Eva Mangan dragged her effort wide from the edge of the box.

With 39 minutes played on the clock Athlone took the lead. Getting onto the end of a long ball by Kayleigh Shine over the top, Muireann Devaney ran through and slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Early into the second half, City shot-stopper Walsh was forced into making another fine save from another Athlone chance through Corbet, while the away side hit the crossbar from a corner kick just moments later.

On 52 minutes Athlone were awarded a penalty when Roisin Molloy was taken down in the box. Corbet slotted home the spot-kick with a cool low effort which went into the bottom corner.

Athlone tails were up and it was not long before they got a third. After the ball fell nicely to Devaney on the edge of the box, she was able to bury the ball home with a powerful finish.

City got a goal back on 65 minutes when Aoife Cronin was on hand to plant the ball to the net from a corner kick from Eva Mangan.

But Athlone were not intent on stopping just there and they got a fourth goal only three minutes later.

Keenan blasted the ball to the back of the net with a fine finish for the visitors on the break.

Athlone went close to getting a fifth when Corbet blasted a free off the crossbar.

Cork City's Hanah Walsh saves against Athlone Town. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CORK CITY FC: Hannah Walsh; Nathalie O’Brien, Zara Foley, Aoife Cronin, Nadine Seward, Christina Dring, Riona Crowley, Becky Cassin, Eva Mangan, Lauren Walsh, Lauren Singleton.

Subs: Shaunagh McCarthy for Seward, Aoibhin Donnelly for Crowley (both 62), Orlaith Deasy for Singleton (71), Leah Murphy for O’Brien, Aisling Kelly for Walsh (both 81).

ATHLONE TOWN: Bonnie McKiernan; Fiona Owens, Kayleigh Shine, Jessica Hennessy, Muireann Devaney, Gillian Keenan, Emily Corbet, Laurie Ryan, Kelsey Munroe, Roisin Molloy, Melissa O’Kane.

Subs: Kellie Brennan for Shine (66), Antea Guvo for Molloy (73), Lucy Jane Grant for Corbet, Rita Lang for O’Kane (both 83).

Referee: Alan Carey.