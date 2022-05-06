Title challengers Galway make short work of Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers 0 Galway United 4

JOHN Caulfield brought his Galway United side to St Colman's Park and this well-deserved victory kept their League Of Ireland First Division title challenge very much on track.

Goals from Max Hemmings, Ed McCarthy and Manu Dimas saw Galway cruise to a comfortable win, in a game that saw Cobh very much second best throughout.

Galway saw most of the possession early on. But Jake Hegarty went close for Ramblers with a free-kick that was saved well by Galway keeper Conor Kearns, while Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh also saw a low strike saved.

On the quarter of an hour mark, Galway went close when Max Hemmings had a shot blocked down by the Cobh defence from a dangerous position in the box.

The Galway attacking pressure was growing and they took the lead in the 20th minute. Hemmings was on hand to slot home with a first-time finish on the edge of the box, after getting onto the end of a good ball by Wilson Waweru.

Cobh were under the cosh, as the visiting side piled on the pressure in search of a second goal.

Galway did get a second goal of the contest to deservedly double their lead on 36 minutes. It was a great finish by Ed McCarthy, who found the top corner of the net impressively.

A first-half that saw Galway United in firm control saw them get a third goal just before the interval.

After the ball broke to him from a corner kick, McCarthy drilled his effort home beyond the grasp of Ramblers goalkeeper Sean Barron. Galway were dominant and this was truly reflected in the score at the halftime break.

Linked with a move to Newcastle United, Alex Murphy is a highly rated Galway player and he went close early in the second half.

The second 45 minutes saw Galway well in control in proceedings, as they continued to push for more joy in front of goal.

Galway scored a fourth goal late on when Manu Dimas impressively curled the ball into the net.

Ramblers were overall very much second best in this contest and Darren Murphy’s side could have few complaints

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; James McCarthy, Ben O’Riordan, Breandan Frahill, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell; Conor Drinan, Jason Abbott, Pierce Phillips, Jack Larkin; Jake Hegarty, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Subs: Danny O’Connell for Drinan (13, inj), Harlain Mbayo for O’Riordan, Luke Desmond for Phillips (both 64), James O’Leary for Larkin, Sean McGrath for O'Brien-Whitmarsh (both 80).

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Alex Murphy; Max Hemmings, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy; Wilson Waweru, Stephen Walsh.

Subs: Gary Boylan for Waweru, Charlie Lyons for Portilla (both 65), Ronan Manning for McCormack, Jordan Adeyamo for Hemmings, Manu Dimas for Murphy (all 75), Francely Lombato for McCarthy (87).

Referee: Oliver Moran.