Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 20:05

Ian Maguire's shock inclusion in Cork team to face Kerry

The former captain was reported to have broken a bone in his hand and ruled out of the game
Ian Maguire of Cork in action against Jordan Hayes of Offaly during the Allianz Football League Division 2 game at O'Connor Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

IAN Maguire is a shock inclusion in the Cork team to play Kerry in the Munster semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday at 6pm.

The former captain was reported to have broken a bone in his hand in a recent challenge game and ruled out of the tie.

But, the influential St Finbarr’s player has been named at midfield alongside Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og).

The team features two debutants in defence, right half-back John Cooper (Eire Og) and centre-back Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) while there’s a first start also for Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) in attack.

There’s a recall at full-back for Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), who played no part in Cork’s division 2 campaign having been beset with hamstring problems.

He was full-back in 2020, when Cork stunned Kerry in the semi-final before losing to Tipperary in the decider.

In all Cork have eight starters from last season’s heavy semi-final defeat in Killarney.

Cork have a strong bench of experience and youth, featuring Douglas pair, Sean Powter and Brian Hartnett, Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) and Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (do), M Shanley (Clonakilty), K Flahive (Douglas); J Cooper (Eire Og), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), C O’Callaghan (Eire Og); D Dineen (Cill na Martra), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: D Foley (Eire Og), T Corkery (Cill na Martra), T Walsh (Kanturk), L Fahy (Ballincollig), C Kiely (do), S Merritt (Mallow), B Hartnett (Douglas), S Powter (do), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), M Cronin (Nemo Ranger), D Gore (Kilmacabea).

Mark Keane leaves the field after being red carded 1/5/2022

Mark Keane: I still love Aussie Rules and wouldn't rule out a return

