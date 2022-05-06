Munster v Toulouse: David Corkery on European redemption for the Reds

Many would argue that Munster will only be able to re-establish their once formidable standing if they were to play and beat Leinster, however, if you look at the pedigree of Toulouse, the history of this tournament, and the games that made Munster such an iconic team on the European stage, beating the five-time champions will afford this Munster squad a very real opportunity to win back a large portion of the respect they have lost.
If you were to read some of the headlines over the last couple of weeks you would be forgiven for thinking that all Munster need to do for the next few games is turn up and the spoils of the season will be theirs for the taking.