Seandún GAA: Championship draws made for Junior A and B hurling and football

THE Seandún hurling and football championship draws took place at Na Piarsaigh and some interesting pairings will ensure lively games at Ballinlough.

Reigning Junior A hurling champions Passage begin with a tricky first-round game against Blackrock. Last season Passage lost out by the minimum to Ballygiblin in the county championship semi-final, who were later narrowly defeated by Mooncoin in the Junior A All-Ireland final.

Teddy McCarthy is back at the helm in the role as coach and he will be determined to set the foundation for his side to retain their title.

Brian Dillons under new manager Darragh Rodgers and coaching team of Alan Whelan and Kieran Hanley have a bye but awaiting them in the second round is the losers of Passage and Blackrock.

Another mouth-watering first-round tie will see Na Piarsaigh go head to head with Whitechurch with the battle of the Saints between St Finbarr’s and St Vincent’s.

Fionn Sheehan, Douglas breaking past Sean Lenighan, St Michael's in the Seandún JAFC final at Ballinlough. Picture: Dan Linehan

In the Junior A football championship, holders Douglas begin with a first-round tie against Mayfield.

There is little doubt the clash of the first round will be Nemo Rangers' clash with St Michael’s.

JAHC:

Na Piarsaigh v Whitechurch; Whites Cross v Glen Rovers; St Finbarr’s v St Vincent’s; Blackrock v Passage; Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown; Brian Dillons a bye.

Second Round: Brian Dillons v Blackrock or Passage; Na Piarsaigh or Whitechurch v St Finbarr’s or St Vincent’s; Nemo Rangers or Bishopstown v Whites Cross or Glen Rovers.

JAFC:

Passage v St Vincent’s; Bishopstown v Delanys; Mayfield v Douglas; Brian Dillons v Whitechurch; Nemo Rangers v St Michael’s; Whites Cross a bye.

Second Round: Whites Cross v Mayfield or Douglas; Nemo Rangers or St Michaels v Bishopstown or Delanys; Passage v St Vincent’s v Brian Dillons or Whitechurch.

JBHC:

Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown; Douglas v Whites Cross; Blackrock v Whitechurch; Glen Rovers v Rathpeacon; Lough Rovers v St Finbarr’s; Na Piarsaigh v Delanys; Brian Dillons v Mayfield; Passage a bye.

Second Round: Passage v Douglas or Whitescross; Blackrock or Whitechurch v Lough Rovers or St Finbarr’s; Nemo or Bishopstown v Glen Rovers or Rathpeacon; Na Piarsaigh or Delanys v Brian Dillons or Mayfield.

JBFC:

Whites Cross v Douglas 2; Bishopstown v St Finbarr’s; St Michael’s 2 v St Michael’s 1; Na Piarsaigh v Mayfield; Passage v Nemo Rangers; Rathpeacon v Ballyphehane; Douglas 1 v Lough Rovers; St Nicholas a bye.

Second round: St Nicholas v Rathpeacon or Ballyphehane; Whites Cross or Douglas 2 v Passage or Nemo Rangers; Na Piarsaigh or Mayfield v Douglas 1 or Lough Rovers; Bishopstown or St Finbarr’s v St Michael’s 1/St Michael’s 2.