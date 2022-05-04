Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 18:00

Munster confirm Mike Prendergast will join as attack coach on a three year deal ahead of the new season

 'It's above all a family choice,' Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique
Mike Prendergast will join Munster as attack coach

FORMER Munster player Mike Prendergast will join Munster as attack coach on a three-year contract ahead of next season.

The former Munster scrum-half will join Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket from July.

Prendergast has held the position of attack and backs coach with Racing 92 since 2019.

He was previously assistant coaching roles with Stade Francais, Oyannax, and Grenoble since making the move to France in 2013.

Prendergast had two spells as a player with Munster, and also played in France and England, for Bourgoin and Gloucester respectively.

"It's above all a family choice," Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique. 

"I have been really happy at Racing, I have an excellent relationship with Laurent Travers and Jacky Lorenzetti, but some family matters are pushing me today to return.

“In the meantime, I hope that we will have a great end to the season and that we will offer a title to this club."

After his retirement from professional rugby in 2009, Prendergast continued playing with his club Young Munster while also progressing on the coaching front as he held Head Coach and Director of Rugby roles with the Limerick side.

On the provincial coaching front, he previously worked closely with Academy Manager Ian Costello and Team Manager Niall O’Donovan when overseeing the backline for the Munster A’s that enjoyed British and Irish Cup success in 2012.

Cork minor manager Michael O'Brien has unveiled a squad of 34 for the Munster championship.

Cork minor footballers announce 34-strong panel for defence of Munster title

