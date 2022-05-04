Classy students close in on title with a win over Blarney Street in AUL League one

UCC 1

Blarney Street Athletic 0

UCC took a step closer towards winning the League 1 title after a massive 1-0 victory over Blarney Street Athletic in a top of the table clash at the Farm over the weekend.

This victory now means the students are in a superb position to win the title as it is really theirs to lose.

In the overall play, the students created more chances than their opponents on the day and as a result, deserved the three points.

In the first 45, UCC edged the contest and although the Street got more involved as the second half grew, they could not find a way through while the students had a few more clear-cut chances to really finish the game off.

However, it mattered little in the end as Stephen Bradfield’s cool finish on 82 minutes decided the outcome.

In the opening exchanges, the Street threatened down the right hand side when Christy Driscoll turned his marker before firing low – forcing Eoin O’Donnell to a low save.

And after Neil Collins’ cross was just too high for the unmarked Bradfield, Christy Driscoll’s intended cross for the available Aaron McGhee was cut out smartly by O’Donnell.

After winning a corner following George Kenny’s clearance from Bradfield’s dangerous cross, Neil Collins, miss-kicked from the edge of the box, but when it fell for Koledoyle, he was unlucky to see his stinging effort clear the bar by just centimetres.

At the other end, Christy Driscoll pushed one on for Magee who rifled over from the edge of the box.

UCC FC that had a 1-0 victory over Blarney Street Athletic in their League 1 encounter at the Farm.

A quick break then saw the students advance to the final third with haste and when Patrick Keyes played a lovely ball into space for Neil Collins, the striker was snuffed out as he was preparing to pull the trigger by Colin Keane and George Kenny.

The students were finding ways through now and after Conor Kavanagh showed good control before clipping narrowly over, he came close again minutes later when his free kick flashed narrowly over.

Another threat on the Street’s goal occurred soon after when Conor Kavanagh’s effort skewed into the path of Neil Collins who could only slam the side-netting with his effort.

UCC were imposing their game firmly now on their opponents and a lovely ball from Conor Kavanagh found Stephen Bradfield whose final effort forced Kevin Riordan to push away to safety.

Then, Patrick Keyes did well to get by his marker and after firing his cross in; it was cleared into the path of Kavanagh who drilled over from a favourable position to complete the action in a first half that saw UCC have the upper hand.

The second period opened up with a lively approach from both sides as Patrick Keyes fired over at one end before Magee tested O’Donnell at the other end with a shot from distance.

The Street’s Christy Driscoll presented Magee with a chance, but he over-elaborated and the chance went.

Then, Eoin O’Donnell came to the student’s rescue when he denied Christy Driscoll a goal-scoring chance with a firm block from his feet.

And after George Kenny headed over from Colin Keane’s free kick, what a chance fell for the students.

Mark O’Leary found the unmarked Neil Collins in the box with an accurate pass, but with the goal at his mercy, he somehow managed to skew his effort wide.

And after Conor Kavanagh nearly caught everyone napping when his low effort from a free kick lashed into the side-netting, a glorious ball from Conor Kavanagh picked out Stephen Bradfield who slalomed through before slotting past a helpless Kevin Riordan to grab what turned out to be the winner in the end for the students in the 82nd minute.

UCC Captain Jamee Kiniry (left) with James Greene, accompanied by referee Billy Noonan.

UCC: Eoin O’Donnell, Jamie Kiniry, Damien Prendergast, Eoghan Heaney, Alan O’Donovan, Brian Boyd, Stephen Bradfield, Samuel Koledoyle, Patrick Keyes, Conor Kavanagh, Neil Collins.

Subs: Mark O’Leary for Samuel Koledoyle (60), Michael Connolly for Patrick Keyes (76), Matthew Gibson and Darragh O’Halloran for Neil Collins and Stephen Bradfield (92).

Blarney Street Ath: Kevin Riordan, Robert Cunningham, Robert O’Connor, Colin Keane, George Kenny, Victor Mylod, Stephen waters, Aaron Magee, Christopher Buttimer, Christy O’Driscoll and James Greene.

Subs: Paul Connolly for Stephen Waters (53).

Referee: Billy Noonan.