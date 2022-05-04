The FAI Youths Cup final will see an all Cork final as Ringmahon take on Douglas Hall

TURNER'S CROSS on Sunday will host the FAI Youths cup final between Ringmahon and Douglas Hall, in what promises to be a cracker.

The all Cork final will kick off at 2pm and both clubs are urging the people of Cork to come out and support two great football sides.

The sides have met once this season with Douglas Hall coming out on top, however it was the only game Ringmahon lost and they will be seeking revenge, and what a way to get it, in the biggest game they will play this season.

I caught up with Ringmahon club Chairman Conor Brett and he hopes this current youth side can be the first side in the club to win a National title.

“I hope this bunch of lads can be the first team to win a National title for our club,” said Brett.

“They are an exceptional side who have already made the club so proud but to add a National title to their success this season would be a massive achievement.

“I expect a cracking game between two of the best teams in youths football.

"Douglas Hall to their credit will be well drilled under Derek Weldon and his coaching staff and I have no doubt it will be a quality game of football between two great teams so for the neutral it should be a very entertaining game.”

Both teams have been exceptional all season and in particular en route to the final.

Ringmahon with wins over Fermoy, Avondale, Southend, Wexford Albion and Villa of Waterford while Douglas Hall advanced with wins over Wilton, Buttevant, Carrigaline, St Joseph’s Boys, and St Francis.

Adam O'Callaghan, Ringmahon Rangers, Derry Howard, Carrigaline Utd.

Both sides deserve to be where they are and to be able to play the final in front of a home crowd is a massive bonus, said Brett.

“An all Cork final is epic but this happened to us six years ago as well but hopefully history will not be a bad Omen for us.

"It is fantastic for the lads to play in Turner's Cross. We won’t have to worry about support as I know we are the best supported team in Cork.

"Ask the MFA or CSL and they will verify that.”

Brett is enjoying his second stint as Chairman, and underage football is something he feels is hugely important for any club.

“I am in my second stint as chairman after some members approached me last year to come back and it’s an absolute pleasure to be in this position.

"It’s my second national final as chairman, the last one been six years ago. I always felt I had some unfinished business with the club, and hopefully this will be it.

"It’s great for the whole club and to see the players on the pitch and the young boys and girls from the academy is what I feel sets us apart from most clubs.

"Without volunteers we would have no club so they are the most important people in any club. We can never thank them enough.

“Our support base is incredible and this would be their reward for them. We had over 100 people supporting the lads in the semi final in Waterford and it was that support that drove the boys over the line.

"To see grown men shed a tear says it all. The likes of Terry Cummins black and red blood comes out of that man.

“The underage is the pillar in every club. We had a blip three or four years ago and now we feel that.

"We are struggling at U13/14/15s but the lads have put in massive effort in the academy and the club is now thriving at academy level.

"We are now on the way back to the level I expect of the club. We have great people within the club and happy kids is what we want.

"It would be a great honour for the club to win its first National title in my year as chairman.”

While it’s great to see the youths side do so well this season, there’s always the fear of losing them to League of Ireland clubs in the not too distant future but for Brett it’s about developing the players to play at whatever level they choose.

“We hope the players will stay and push on in junior football and senior over next year or two.

Sean Fitzgerald, Conor Brett, Mervyn O'Connor and Paul Higgins of Ringmahon Rangers Football Club at the Lord Mayors Community & Voluntary Awards at the Cork City Hall. Pic: Gavin Browne

"But as we would expect there will be a knock on the door for some of this exceptional group.

"We would never begrudge this move as we all saw what happened with Alan Browne following his move to Cork City.

"For us it’s about helping the lads to reach their potential.

“To be fair to Aidan Foley our senior Manager,. he has used maybe four or five of these players throughout the season so we would be delighted to see them take that step.

"Six of the boys played in the junior league cup final with our juniors and won it so the appetite is there and long may it continue.

“They are a great bunch of lads with the majority being local and having come up through the ranks.

"Captain Adam Delurey, Adam O’Callaghan, Ryan Keating and Aaron Collins have been with the club since a young age.

"Added with a few brought in over the past few years, Paddy Cronin in particular from Bantry who has scored over 30 goals.

"Overall they are a great bunch from 1-18.

Adam Delurey, Ringmahon Rangers, Niall Deane, Carrigaline Utd.

“Everyone at the club is buzzing for Sunday’s final and we hope the boys can bring home the club's first ever National cup title.”