Free-scoring Nemo are the only side to retain 100% league record

IT will come as little surprise that Nemo Rangers are the sole club with a 100% record in the leading divisions after round 5 of the Cork Credit Unions League.

They brought their goal tally to nine in their last two appearances with a comfortable 4-15 to 1-6 win over neighbours Douglas to sit atop Division 1B.

A couple of first-half goals from Conor O’Donovan and another from Luke Connolly meant it was game over at the interval, Nemo surging 3-10 to 1-2 clear. Adam Cantwell goaled for Douglas.

Stephen Cronin applied the gloss on another impressive outing by the Trabeg club by adding a fourth goal late on.

Cill na Martra are still their nearest pursuers, a point adrift following a hard-fought 1-12 to 0-13 home win over last season’s county finalists, Clonakilty, who are still searching for their first points.

They led 0-5 to 0-2 after the opening quarter before a 21st minute Mike O Deasunaigh goal tied matters at 1-4 to 0-7 and a late Shane O’Dunnin point nudged the Gaeltacht club 1-7 to 0-9 in front at the break.

The sides were level on a number of occasions during the second-half, but Damien O hUrdail’s free ensured the points stayed in Cill na Martra.

Valley Rovers are third following an impressive 3-16 to 1-10 win away to Ilen Rovers with goals from Darragh O’Shea, Ciaran McCarthy and Kevin Canty doing the trick.

Clyda Rovers leapfrogged Carrigaline into fourth with a 0-10 to 0-9 victory on their own patch, Conor Flanagan, Dan O’Callaghan and Eoghan Walsh supplying the bulk of the scores.

In Division 1A, both Ballincollig and Castlehaven lost their 100% records in dramatic games though the ‘Village’ maintained their unbeaten record thanks to an equalising goal from Cork U20 Darragh O’Mahony in the second minute of injury-time to deny Ballingeary, who had to settle for a share of the spoils, 1-11 to 0-14.

The game of the weekend was Eire Og’s eye-catching 3-15 to 2-14 win over the Haven and deep in west Cork at that.

A Conor O’Driscoll penalty after 20 minutes separated the sides at the break, the Haven 1-8 to 0-8 in front, but the game soared to new levels during a breath-taking second-half, when goals from the evergreen Daniel Goulding, Joe Cooper and Joe O’Shea turned the game on its head.

The Ovens club still trailed by four points midway through following Robbie Minihane’s goal for the home side and they were level with six minutes remaining until Eire Og kicked the winning points.

Ballincollig remain in pole position on nine points, three clear of a cluster of teams, Eire Og, the Haven, who have a game in hand, and St Finbarr’s with Kiskeam one behind this trio.

The ’Barr’s defeated Mallow 0-16 to 0-10 away, having been level at 0-3 apiece after 18 minutes, but three in front at the break.

Cillian Myers-Murray top-scored with 0-6, three frees, with Ben Groogan kicking 0-3, Eoghan McGreevey 0-2 and Cork U20 hurler Ethan Twomey also scoring.

Nemo’s second team and Kanturk also lost their 100% records in division 2 with Rockchapel spoiling the former’s run with a 2-14 to 0-7 victory.

Kanturk, though, managed a 0-10 each draw with neighbours Knocknagree despite having a player sent off in the opening minute.

It was 0-5 each at the break though 14-man Kanturk edged in front through Ian Walsh and Kyrle Holland only for Knocknagree to hit five on the spin, with Matthew Dilworth and John Fintan Daly prominent.

Late points, however, from Walsh and Liam O’Keeffe rescued Kanturk.

RESULTS: Cork Credit Unions League Division 1A: Ballincollig 1-11 Ballingeary 0-14; Kiskeam 1-11 St Michael’s 0-8; Mallow 0-10 St Finbarr’s 0-16; Castlehaven 2-14 Eire Og 3-15.

Division 1B: Clyda Rovers 0-9 Carrigaline 0-8; Cill na Martra 1-12 Clonakilty 0-14; Douglas Nemo Rangers; Ilen Rovers 1-10 Valley Rovers 3-16; O’Donovan Rossa 0-9 Carbery Rangers 1-7.

Division 2A: Rockchapel 1-16 Newmarket 1-10; Newmarket 1-20 Bantry Blues 4-11; Macroom 2-15 Bandon 1-16; Ballydesmond 3-10 Dohenys 1-16; Nemo Rangers 0-7 Rockchapel 2-14; St Vincent’s 1-12 Glanworth 2-12.

Division 2B: Aghada 1-11 Bishopstown 0-15; Mitchelstown Aghabullogue; Knocknagree 0-10 Kanturk 0-10; Na Piarsaigh 2-9 Dromtarriffe 1-9; Castletownbere 0-15 Naomh Aban 0-10.

Division 3A: Kilshannig 3-11 Kildorrery 0-12; Glanmire 5-11 Adrigole 0-6; Gabriel Rangers 1-12 Iveleary 4-9; Kinsale 0-10 Glanmire 1-12.

Division 3B: Ballinora 1-13 Mayfield 1-4; St Nick’s 1-15 Boherbue 1-11; St Finbarr’s 0-10 Millstreet 2-11.