CWSSL: Kathleen O’Brien goal bags win for Wilton against Springfield

Springfield Ramblers 0 Wilton 1

KATHLEEN O’Brien’s goal in the 79th minute was the difference between the sides in this GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women’s Premier Division match at the Jim Murphy Memorial Park.

Both teams had mixed fortunes coming into the game. Springfield Ramblers had a comprehensive win over newly-promoted Castleview, while Wilton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Lakewood in their first game of the season, so a tough encounter was expected between the teams with valuable points on offer.

This game was played at a frantic pace from the first to the last whistle and full credit must be given to both teams who continuously sprinted, tackled and fought for every ball, knowing that the slightest mistake or bit of luck could have brought them success on the night.

It was Wilton who were creating the early chances with Emma O’Connor and Liz O’Connor’s efforts going wide, while Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly gathered from an advancing Liz O’Connor and was glad to see Amy Gettings dipping 25-yard effort go just over the crossbar.

Springfield’s first real chance came in the 13th minute when Isabel O’Leary’s cross found Amy Kennedy but her effort from eight yards was met by the Wilton keeper Nora Dennehy who was in the right place in the right time.

The Springfield Ramblers team before their game last week. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield’s Leah O’Mahony also had a chance to chip the Wilton keeper in the 21st minute, but the goalkeeper saved her effort in the six-yard box.

Wilton’s Liz O’Connor had a chance which was well stopped by Amy O’Reilly in the Springfield goal and did well to gather the ball from Emma O’Connor’s 25-yard shot in the 23rd minute.

Wilton continued to press with chances falling to Sue Edmunds and Liz O’Connor while at the other end Springfield had two good chances from Kerri Hancock, which were well covered by the keeper.

Springfield Ramblers applied pressure on Wilton in the second half and kept them in their own half for some considerable time in an effort to steal a goal, the Wilton defence holding out as play was going from end to end with chances falling to Springfields Hancock Kennedy and Wilton’s Gettings and Edmunds, with Wilton’s counter-attacking moves equally met by a solid Springfield backline.

The breakthrough came in the 79th minute when Liz O’Connor’s cross in the centre fell to Kathleen O’Brien who noticed the keeper off her line and neatly chipped the ball over her head from outside the area and into an empty net to give the visitors the lead with just over ten minutes remaining in the game.

Play continued at a frantic pace with the home side pressing for an equaliser while Wilton looked for the comfort of a second goal which never came, with the visitors picking up their first win and three points after two games of the new season.

Wilton's Sue Edmunds and Springfield Ramblers' Leah O'Mahony keep their eyes on a loose ball. Picture: Howard Crowdy

SPRINGFIELD: Amy O’Reilly, Robyn O’Sullivan, Caitlin Mulcahy, Aoife O’Brien, Louise Burke, Leah O’Mahony, Isabel O’Leary, Ursula Lynch, Ava Field, Amy Kennedy, Lily Burns, Kerri Hancock, Jess Geasley, Tiff Taylor.

WILTON: Nora Dennehy, Sue Edmunds, Niamh O’Regan, Deirdre Callanan, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Liz O’Connor, Barbara O’Connell, Kathleen O’Brien, Amy Gettings, Laura Lynch, Grace O’Driscoll.

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.