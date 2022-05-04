Katie McCarthy breaks Lakewood hearts at the death with the winning goal in the CWSSL U17 shield semi final

Douglas Hall 3

Lakewood 2

KATIE McCARTHY'S goal deep into injury time sent Douglas Hall into the GE Healthcare CWSSL U17 Shield Final as they defeated Lakewood 3-2 in the semi final match which was played at Moneygourney last Sunday morning.

Lakewood, playing down the pitch in the first half and playing with only ten players for the first 15 minutes, had the ideal start scoring after only two minutes of play when a corner kick was swung in, with Caoimhe Kirby O’Connor finding the back of the net to give the visitors an early lead.

Lakewood continued to press, Eimear Slattery’s header from another corner kick going wide followed by Saoirse McGuinness’s long range free kick which went over the bar as they looked to build on their lead.

Douglas Hall goalscorers Katie McCarthy, Roisin Ronayne and Olivia Greaney who helped their team to a 3-2 win over Lakewood in the CWSSL U17 Shield Semi final match at Moneygourney recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

However, Douglas Hall started to come forward in an effort to break through the Lakewood back line and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 15th minute when a corner kick was not cleared by the Lakewood defence, the ball eventually falling to Roisin Ronayne whose initial effort blocked by Sophia Lee in the Lakewood goal only for the forward to find the back of the net with the rebound from 8 yards.

Lakewood came forward again, Caoimhe Kirby O’Connor breaking through only to be denied by defender Fiona McCarthy while in the penalty area, while Meabh McGoldrick had an effort from outside the area which also went wide.

However, the visitors took the lead for the second time in the 40th minute when Saoirse McGuinness’s corner kick was swung into the far corner, getting a slight touch which sent the ball into the Douglas Hall net as Lakewood took a narrow 2-1 lead at the break.

In the second half, Lakewood’s Lilly O’Farrell attempted to break through a stern Douglas Hall defence, her efforts going either wide or over the bar, while at the other end Katie McCarthy’s effort from the centre was well held by Lee in the Lakewood goal.

Douglas Hall equalised in the 58th minute when Olivia Greaney’s free kick on the side of the penalty area bounced in front of the keeper and in off the far post as the hosts were level for the second time in the match.

The home side pressed forward and kept Lakewood in their own half for some time and were creating chances for themselves, forcing a number of corners as they looked for a third goal.

Lakewood often counter attacked, O’Farrell’s effort on the far side hitting the side netting from close range, but it was Douglas Hall who continued to press, with Sharon Ring’s long ball going just wide while opportunities fell to both teams from well outside the area which were well covered by the goalkeepers.

However, with extra time looming, Douglas Hall won yet another corner which was taken by Olivia Greaney with Katie McCarthy’s thumping header finding the back of the net and sending Douglas Hall into the final, breaking Lakewoods hearts in the process.

Douglas Hall: Sarah O’Keeffe, Chloe Murphy, Orlaith Harrington, Fiona McCarthy, Eva Hourihane, Sharon Ring, Sarah Daly, Olivia Greaney, Roisin Ronayne, Katie McCarthy, Ella McCarthy, Esme Iuing, Lauren O’Mahony, Maeve O’Shea, Mia Smith, Sophia Draper, Amy O’Sullivan

Lakewood: Sophia Lee, Lilly McCarthy, Sophie O’Donovan, Saoirse McGuinness, Meabh McGoldrick, Abbie O’Mahony, Lisa Murphy, Caoimhe Kirby O’Connor, Abby Murphy, Eimear Slattery, Lilly O’Farrell

Referee: Pat Cronin.