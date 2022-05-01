Cork SFL: Nemo secure bragging rights with hammering of Douglas 

Nemo Rangers continue to set a hot pace in Division 1's Group of the Cork Credit Unions Cork SFL, with five wins from five, as they dished out a 4-15 to 1-6 Sunday hiding to their local rivals, Douglas.

Two first-half goals from Conor O’Donovan, with another from Luke Connolly sandwiched between, saw them take command in Douglas, with the visitors 3-10 to 1-2 up at half-time.

Adam Cantwell provided the one bright Douglas moment in the opening half as he pounced after Shane Aherne’s effort came back off the crossbar - but the understrength hosts were no match for Nemo’s slick handling and movement up front.

Cantwell’s goal reduced an early deficit to 0-5 to 1-1 but thereafter Connolly, Paul Kerrigan and Alan O’Donovan took control and O’Donovan’s brother, Conor proved an able target man inside as he netted twice - the latter a simple tap in.

Douglas attempted a high press in the second period but rarely threatened the goal chances they needed and were reliant on Andrew Cotter frees for scores. Nemo finished in style with Stephen Cronin driving forward to net Nemo’s fourth goal in the final five minutes.

Cill na Martra are just below the Capwell side as they registered their fourth win of the campaign with a 1-12 to 0-13 win over winless Clonakilty with Mike Ó Déasúnaigh their top scorer with 1-4.

Valley Rovers continued their good form with a comfortable 3-16 to 1-10 over Ilen Rovers also on Sunday. Darragh O’Shea, Ciarán McCarthy and the evergreen Kevin Canty hit the net for the Innishannon side while Jack Collins converted a penalty for Ilen.

Elsewhere, a late James Fitzpatrick goal gave Carbery Rangers the bragging rights over their neighbours from O’Donovan Rossa as the won by 1-7 to 0-9 while Conor Flanagan hit 0-4 for Clyda Rovers in their 0-9 to 0-8 win over Carrigaline.

In Division 1A, Éire Óg subjected Castlehaven to their first defeat of the campaign after they secured an impressive 3-15 to 2-14 win in Moneyvollahane on Saturday. Daniel Goulding, Joe Cooper and Joe O’Shea hit the net for the winners while Conor O’Driscoll and Robbie Minihane had the goals for the Haven.

That result leaves Éire Óg and Castlehaven three points behind table toppers Ballincollig after they dropped their first points of the year against Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. Four points from Ben Seartan seemed to have put the Gaeltacht side in pole position to take the points but a last-minute goal from Darragh O’Mahony rescued a 1-11 to 0-14 draw for the mid-Cork side.

Elsewhere in the group 0-6 from Cillian Myers Murray proved to be the difference as St Finbarr’s defeated Mallow by 0-16 to 0-10 while a goal from Adrian Carroll and 0-4 from Séan O’Sullivan were key to Kiskeam’s 1-10 to 0-8 victory over St Michael’s and a goal from Joe Kenneally gave Newcestown the edge as they edged Fermoy by 1-14 to 2-10.