Ogbene plays his part as Rotherham United win promotion to the Championship

CORK'S Chiedozie Ogbene played a central role as Rotherham United secured promotion to the English Championship on Saturday.

Ogbene’s Rotherham side secured automatic promotion from League One following what was a 2-0 win over Gillingham Rotherham secured automatic promotion on Saturday afternoon after a 2-0 victory over Gillingham on the final day of the season, as they finished one point ahead of third placed MK Dons.

Ogbene showcased good footwork and grabbed a vital assist for Rotherham's second goal in the dying stages of the contest, which was scored by fellow Irishman Georgie Kelly, with the former Bohemians attacker coming off the bench for his League One debut just a few minutes earlier.

It caps off what has been a memorable couple of months for Ogbene, including showcasing his talents on the international stage for the Republic Of Ireland. He also scored a cracking goal for Rotherham in their EFL Trophy final victory at Wembley.

The career trajectory of Ogbene looks only set to continue to rise, with English Championship football now set to be on the agenda and the prime year of his footballing career still ahead of him.

In a recent interview back in March with The Echo, Ogbene reflected on what has been a fine 2022.

“This season couldn’t be going any better, to be honest. We’re top of League One and we’re going to Wembley for the Papa John’s Cup final.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (centre) celebrating promotion after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One match at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham.

“So, it is in our hands. We can decide how we finish this season. If we can get this over the line we can win promotion and the league and cup. That would be a fantastic season for everybody at the club, especially the fans.

“I’m just so happy for the last 12 months. When we were in the Championship and I suffered the knee injury, it was a devastating year for myself, the people around me, and the club.

“So I made a lot of sacrifices. I spent extra time making sure I came back fit and stronger than ever.

“I’m happy that the things that are happening now didn’t happen overnight. They’ve been happening for three years when I’ve been training and not getting picked for Brentford, going to Exeter and not getting picked, and now getting this opportunity at Rotherham. I think it has all built up to this.

“Being given the Ireland call-up was a recognition of all the hard work I’ve done behind the scenes.

“I’m so happy to be living the dream because there is more to come.” Rotherham’s promotion is the latest chapter in what has been a very exciting period in the career of 24 year old Chiedozie Ogbene.