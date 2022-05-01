Denis Cashman named in defence as Cork minors make one change for Limerick clash

Denis Cashman comes in to the Cork minor hurling side as the only change for Tuesday’s Electric Ireland Munster MHC semi-final clash against Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm).

Paudie Murray’s side beat Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh three weeks ago to secure top spot in their group, having already seen off Kerry.

It meant they bypassed last week’s quarter-final stage, where Clare comfortably overcame the Kingdom.

They resume action with 14 of the 15 starters from the 13-point triumph against the Shannonsiders as Bride Rovers clubman Cashman is named at right corner-back, with Seán Ahern losing out as the defence is reshuffled.

Ross O’Sullivan of Na Piarsaigh – joint captain with Cobh’s Timmy Wilk, the only surviving starter from last year’s All-Ireland win – has scored 3-20 in the two games so far and he continues to spearhead an attack that includes James Murray and Seán O’Donoghue. Cathal Hallahan, Cillian Barry, Colm Leahy and Michael O’Driscoll remain unavailable due to injury.

Manager Murray was pleased after the first two games, feeling that they had built on the opening win in Tralee when they faced Limerick, but still with room for improvement.

“I think certainly that our performance against Limerick was better than last week,” he said, “which is what we were asking for.

“I thought our movement of the ball was quite good, our distribution, our delivery in was better, the runners inside were better.

“There were a lot of positives to take out of it – negatives, the two goals were annoying, we shouldn’t be conceding those two goals, so we’re not getting carried away. We’ve a lot of work to do.”

Clare opened their campaign with a six-point loss to Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium before beating Waterford by eight points, a result which left them second behind Tipp, albeit with the same scoring difference. Oisín Whelan scored 1-12 for them against Kerry while Jack O’Neill landed six points from play.

CORK (MH v Clare): D O’Connell (Dromina); D Cashman (Bride Rovers), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers): T O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), T Wilk (Cobh), J Casey (Youghal); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Murray (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s). Subs: B Heffernan (Glen Rovers), S Ahern (Bandon), D Browne (Blackrock), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s), P Kelly (Ballincollig), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s), D McCarthy (Killeagh), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), J Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s).

Extended panel members: B Walsh (Killeagh), C Hallahan (Douglas), C Barry (Carrigtwohill), C Leahy (Killeagh), C O’Leary (Fr O’Neills), E Buckley (Milford), F Conlon Barry (Douglas), L Foley (Watergrasshill), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill), S Murnane (St Colum’s), S Lynam (Glen Rovers), T O’Callaghan (Kinsale).