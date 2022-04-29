Conor Drinan strikes for Cobh Ramblers in draw away to Bray

Bray Wanderers 1 Cobh Ramblers 1

COBH Ramblers picked up a point from their trip to Wicklow against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

In what was a tight opening to proceedings, Bray had the first opportunity of note when a shot was flashed wide from Karl Manahan. On the quarter-hour mark, Jason Abbott was unable to keep his driving effort from distance on target.

Ramblers had a great opportunity to hit the front when they were awarded a penalty kick on 21 minutes. Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh though was to see his penalty, which was straight down the middle, saved by Bray goalkeeper Michael Kelly.

However, Cobh did manage to take the lead one minute later. Following a corner kick, Conor Drinan was on hand to poke the ball home from close range for his fourth league goal of the season.

From there Ramblers dealt comfortably with the threat which was being posed by their Wicklow hosts.

But Bray got back on level terms right on the stroke of half time. After getting into space from outside the penalty area, Kurtis Byrne unleashed an effort that ended up in the bottom corner of the net.

The home side improved in the second half and had a number of good chances to take the lead. Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters tested Sean Barron with a long-range strike on 63 minutes.

Midway through the second half, Drinan and O'Brien-Whitmarsh both went close to putting Ramblers back in front after getting into threatening positions.

O'Brien-Whitmarsh was then denied by a decent save by Kelly in the Bray goal, who also saved a header from Cobh defender Brendan Frahill.

BRAY WANDERERS: Michael Kelly; Enda Douglas, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight; Daniel Blackbyrne, Dean Zambra, Karl Manahan, Paul Fox, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Kurtis Byrne; Rob Manley.

Subs: Callum Thompson for Douglas (39), Ben Feeney for Manahan, Darragh Lynch for Manley (both 68).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; James McCarthy, Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell; Conor Drinan, Jason Abbott, Pierce Phillips, Jack Larkin; Jake Hegarty, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Subs: Luke Desmond for Phillips (63), Daryl Walsh for O’Sullivan Connell (74), Darragh Levingston for Byrne (89).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.