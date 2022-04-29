Cobh Ramblers have shown character now they need to get results

AFTER a decent overall display in the derby against Cork City, Darren Murphy’s Cobh Ramblers side will hope to build on that performance when they travel to take on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds tonight.

Against the First Division leaders, Ramblers more than played their part in what was an entertaining contest.

Cobh on another night could have easily drawn or even won that game against City.

When City went two nil up one felt it could be a long night for Cobh. But credit to Ramblers for responding so well and ensuring it was a captivating derby, one which Cork City arguably got out of jail with the 3pts in the end.

Ramblers left everything out on the St Colman’s Park pitch and were unlucky not to have anything to show for their efforts in the end.

The challenge now for Ramblers will be to produce performances at a similar level compared to the one against City against the other teams in the First Division.

If they were to do that, one could argue that positive results should hopefully soon follow from a Cobh perspective.

The crowds and atmosphere have improved overall at St Colman’s Park this season.

This is something that is evident in a survey conducted by Extratime.com on attendance figures so far in the 2022 season.

Cobh Ramblers have been averaging gates of 917 so far this season, which is increased significantly from Cobh’s average home crowd of 266 in 2019, the last full season in which crowds were allowed in and no restrictions were in place.

A victory on Friday for Ramblers will see them draw level on points with Bray Wanderers in the table.

Looking ahead to the game in Bray, Ramblers boss Darren Murphy is hoping a good display can be turned into a positive result for his side.

“We want to put in performances and play well, but you want to be in a decent position in the league as well.

“Everyone wants that, all the players want it and it is what you have got to do, to get results and climb the table.

“We can see the ability in all of their performances and what they can do with the ball and how structured they are defensively.

“It is just small little bits at times, you might call it luck or being there at the right times. But again it is learning and there are a lot of lads coming together, their first year playing with each other as well.

“The main thing is the character with these players. They keep going no matter what happens.

Cobh Ramblers manager, Darren Murphy, during the game against Cork City. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"We put two past City, who are on top of the table and doing well. We have also played a lot of the other full-time teams. We are as fit as them and we could have scored goals in those games as well, we just didn’t take our chances.

That is the kind of squad that is there and that is the team that is at Cobh at the moment. It is exciting to be coaching these lads.”

Bray come into this meeting with Cobh seeking to record their first league victory since the reverse fixture at St Colman’s Park.

Pat Devlin’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Galway United last time out, while Longford Town defeated them in their most recent home game in Wicklow.

Bray did manage to secure a 0-0 draw away to Cork City at Turner's Cross a few weeks ago and they could be a side Cobh find tough to break through if Wanderers are organised properly and the attitude is right.

Ben O'Riordan, Cobh Ramblers, clears from Ruairi Keating, Cork City. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ramblers in that home game against Bray were the better side for large portions, but missed chances were punished by a goal against the run of play by the Wicklow side.

Cobh will be looking to Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh to continue the scoring form he has produced so far this term.

Already he is one of the top scorers in the First Division so far with a total of five goals.

Only Waterford attacker Phoenix Patterson has scored more goals than the former Cork City attacker this term.

Conor Drinan also has proven to be an attacking threat for Ramblers so far this season and Darren Murphy will hope this can be in evidence for Ramblers tonight in Bray.