Sonia O’Sullivan 10-mile event at Cobh was a huge success with a great turnout

A new women’s course record and the competitive appearance of the town’s most well-known celebrity in whose honour the race is held were the highlights of the Sonia O’Sullivan 10-mile event at Cobh.

Reigning national 5,000m champion Aoife Kilgannon knocked a minute and eight seconds from Michelle Finn’s 2019 course record when coming a clear winner in a time of 56:19.

The Sligo athlete, who ran 55:42 for the distance two months ago when winning at Trim, had almost nine minutes to spare over unattached runner Jean Lucey (65:07) with Leevale’s Joyce Wolfe a further five seconds back in third.

Olympian Mick Clohisey, who won the 2018 race in 49:22, is returning from injury and had to give best to Ger Forde of KCH who broke away on the long hill up to Ballymore and continued to increase his lead to cross the line in 50:37, well outside Sean Tobin’s impressive course record of 48:34.

Clohisey recorded 51:01 with the inaugural winner of the Cork City Marathon back in 2007, Bantry doctor Alan O’Shea, showing he is still a force to be reckoned with when clocking 51:50 for third, making him the second-fastest Corkman over the 10-mile distance this year.

Paul Moloney from Mallow, recent winner of the Cork County Road title, finished fourth in 53:06 with another M40 athlete, John Meade of St Finbarr’s, fifth in 53:49.

Over 630 runners finished the challenging course on a day which started out chilly but warmed up as the race went on.

And along with making herself available for photographs and autographs and having time for everyone, local heroine Sonia showed that the competitive flame burns as brightly as ever when taking the F50 category in 72:08.

Results:

Men:

1 G Forde (KCH) 50:37; 2 M Clohisey (Raheny) 51:01; 3 A O’Shea (Bantry, M40) 51:50; 4 P Moloney (Mallow, M40) 53:06; 5 J Meade (St Finbarrs, M40) 53:49; 6 M McMahon (North Cork, M40) 54:01.

M45: 1 K Lenihan (West Limerick) 57:02; 2 C Marshall (St Finbarrs) 59:36; 3 J Moloney (Ennis TC) 65:31.

M50: 1 S McSweeney (St Nicholas) 58:53; 2 J O’Brien (unatt) 59:17; 3 M Murphy (Midleton) 60:002.

M55: 1 S Madigan (unatt) 62:47; 2 W Barry (unatt) 69:00; 3 P O’Toole (UCC) 69:37.

M60: 1 A Power (Clonmel) 68:59; 2 L Lynch (Donoughmore) 70:05; 3 D Murphy (Raheny) 71:13.

M65: 1 JJ Murphy (unatt) 71:14; 2 T Dinan (unatt) 85:48; 3 D Condon (unatt) 1:58:15.

M70; 1 J Walshe (RRC) 93:40; 2 F Linehan (Togher) 1:46:33.

MJ: 1 D Kelleher (Eagle) 79:49; 2 M Bell (unatt) 1:54:14.

Women:

1 A Kilgannon (Sligo) 56:18; 2 J Lucey (unatt) 65:07; 3 J Wolfe (Leevale, F40) 65:12; 4 L Wolfe (Leevale) 65:42; 5 L Rooney (Watergrasshill, F45) 65:56; 6 L O’Connor (Carrigaline, F45) 66:39.

F40: 2 B Lyons (unatt) 68:05; 3 K Prendergast (unatt) 68:42.

F45: 3 G Conroy (Watergrasshill) 70:56.

F50: 1 S O’Sullivan (Ballymore-Cobh) 72:08; 2 K Butler (unatt) 73:27; 3 U Murphy-Plant (unatt) 74:18.

F55: 1 O O’Rourke (Ballymore-Cobh) 78:49; 2 A Moore (Leevale) 70:34; 3 L Leonard (Marathon Club) 87:54.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 73:55; 2 M Hurley (Bantry) 82:16; 3 C Linehan (Watergrasshill) 89:35.

F65: 1 A Sheehy (unatt) 1:57:57.

F70: 1 P Riggs (Mooreabbey) 1:45:31.

F75: 1 M Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 2:22:44.

FJ: 1 L Ryan (unatt) 1:57:15.