Nicole Quinn still on the goal trail for Ballinhassig in CWSSL league

TONIGHT, there are eight matches down for decision in the Cork Women’s Senior Premier and First Divisions.

In the Premier division Ballinhassig will be hoping to add to last week’s superb victory over Carrigaline with another three points against Castleview.

They put in a five-star performance with Nicole Quinn picking up where she left off last season with another excellent all-round display.

She hit the net five times last week and she will be looking to add to her goal tally. Ballinhassig have some excellent players in their side with Rebecca Crowley, Sophie Hurley and Rachel McCarthy they could prove to be the dark horses this year.

Castleview got off to a disappointing start last week losing to Springfield Ramblers and they will be hoping to get their first points of the season.

The game of the night is in Cobh where Wilton travel to take on Springfield Ramblers in what should be a cracking encounter.

These sides have already met in the FAI Intermediate cup a few weeks back with Ramblers coming out on top on a 5-3 score line.

Springfield got their campaign off to a great start last week defeating Castleview 6-1 and they will fancy their chances tonight.

The attacking threat of Amy Kennedy and Isabel O’Leary will cause the Wilton defence problems.

Wilton’s match last week was postponed so they will be hoping to get their first points of the new season.

Wilton will look to Emma O’Connor, Zoe Murphy and Lydia Looney to shine tonight and this has all the makings of a very tight affair.

Springfield Ramblers A's Amy Meade clashes with Youghal's Sarah Goggin and Jess Kelly during the CWSSL Senior Ladies Div 1 match at Jim Murphy Memorial Park in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Last year’s champions Riverstown will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat at home to Douglas Hall when they travel to Ovens to take on Lakewood Athletic.

They can count themselves unlucky not to have taken a point last week but they couldn’t have asked for a tougher second game.

Lakewood have assembled a very impressive squad this season with Sadbh McGoldrick and Hannah Corcoran in superb form last week in the Intermediate Shield against Carrigaline United.

It is very unusual for Riverstown not to find the target last week especially with the calibre of players of Sophie Hudner and Shannon Carson in their side and they could get at least a point tonight.

There is a local derby in Moneygurney where Douglas Hall host Carrigaline United.

The Hall had a hard-earned win over Riverstown last week and they should secure another three points against a very young Carrigaline side.

The Hall will be looking to Alison O’Connell to get amongst the goals tonight while Carrigaline will be hoping that Abbie Coughlan and Aoife McIvor can find the target for the away side.

In the First Division Springfield Ramblers B welcome Passage to Cobh in what should be a close fought game.

Passage had a great win over Kilmichael last week with midfielder Shauna Wilkie netting the all-important goal.

They have a very young side, but manager Tina Murphy will have them well drilled and they will be fancied to come away with at least a point tonight.

Carrigaline Hibs had a free week last week as there are nine teams in this division, and they have a home game with Kilmichael Rovers.

Carrigaline manager Gus Bowen has a team mixed with youth and experience and they could well be the surprise package in this division. Kilmichael were unlucky not to a point last week against Passage and they will be hoping to get a point from tonight’s game.

Kinsale host Kilworth tonight in Madden Park where the home side should take maximum points. Kinsale had a hard earned 2-1 win over Greenwood last week and they won’t fear any side this season.

The talented Lucy Carter and Aoife O’Leary will cause the North Cork side problems, and this should end up with a win for the home side.

Springfield Ramblers A's Lauren Breen controls the ball ahead of Youghal's Vivian Amouse during the CWSSL Senior Ladies Div 1 match at Jim Murphy Memorial Park in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Youghal travel to Ballyvolane to take on Glenthorn Celtic and they will be thrilled with how the season has started.

They had a thrilling 4-3 win over Springfield Ramblers B last week and with Jess Kelly in superb form they could well take at least a point tonight. Glenthorn are another very young and talented side and they have real title ambitions this season and this should be a cracking encounter with very little between the sides at the final whistle.

Fixtures

Wednesday 27th April 2022.

Premier League

Ballinhassig v Castleview.

Springfield Ramblers v Wilton United.

Lakewood Ath v Riverstown.

Douglas Hall v Carrigaline United.

First Division

Carrigaline Hibs v Kilmichael Rovers.

Glenthorn Celtic v Youghal United.

Springfield Ramblers B v Passage.

Kinsale v Kilworth.