Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

Cork v Kerry will take place in Pairc Ui Rinn after Munster Council ratify venue late on Monday night

The game will throw in at 6pm on May 7th and will be preceded by the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary, which throws in at 3:30pm.
Cork manager Keith Ricken against Waterford during the McGrath cup at Pairc Ui Rinn. 

LATE on Monday night, the CCC of the Munster Council ratified Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the Munster Senior Football Semi Final between Cork and Kerry. 

This decision follows the agreement of Kerry County Board to Cork's request to set aside their longstanding home and away arrangement involving the venues of Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 and to play this fixture in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The home and away arrangement will resume with the next game between the two Counties in the Munster Football Championship taking place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and will alternate with Páirc Uí Chaoimh from then on.

Tickets for the May 7th clash will only be on sale through the County Boards. 

All Cork and Kerry Season Ticket holders will be entitled to a ticket.

