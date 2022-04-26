Cork win the ground war but face bigger battles against the Kerry machine

ON a Monday in late afternoon of mid-July 2018, Cian O’Neill took a call from Marty Morrissey in RTÉ.

It was 5.45pm. Morrissey asked O’Neill if he wanted to go on the Six One News.

He told Morrissey that he was still in work in CIT (now MTU).

Morrisey asked him if he could get into the studio in Cork, telling O’Neill that he needed to be there by 6.20pm at the very latest.

O’Neill put on his jacket and drove into the studio.

Seven minutes after walking in the door, O’Neill was in front of a live camera.

The chat immediately turned to dramatic discussion of boycotts and Kildare being potentially expelled from the championship.

Kildare were due to play Mayo in Round 3 of the qualifiers that Saturday in Croke Park, but the game was up in the air because Kildare were insisting that it take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge, where it had originally been fixed.

Yet as soon as the draw was made, Croke Park had concerns with the ground capacity, especially considering the huge support Mayo normally bring to games.

Health and safety issues were increased further because the Irish Derby was taking place that afternoon in the Curragh, just a couple of miles up the road.

Croke Park wanted Kildare to nominate a second venue, but O’Neill said no.

Discussion went on for three or four hours before the GAA announced on Monday at 1.30pm that the game was fixed for Croke Park as part of a double header with Cavan-Tyrone.

Kildare were aggrieved when they were entitled to home advantage, and particularly when they felt it was financially motivated.

Earlier that summer, Longford had been forced to play their game against Dublin in Croke Park, when they were hammered, which also formed part of the backdrop to the Newbridge controversy.

Cork's Sean Powter is blocked by Paul Murphy of Kerry

Moreover, it guided the public's sympathies on the matter towards Kildare, especially after O’Neill told Morrissey that it was ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’.

As the PR battle ensued, which included talk of future DRA cases, Kildare insisted they would give a walkover rather than compromise.

By Wednesday afternoon, the GAA gave in and fixed the match for Newbridge.

Kildare still needed every advantage they could get.

They’d been relegated to Division 3 that spring, before suffering a huge loss to Carlow in the Leinster championship in Tullamore.

O’Neill’s days as manager looked numbered, but, emboldened by the controversy, Kildare produced a massive display to knock out a Mayo side that had narrowly lost the two previous All-Ireland finals.

The background is different now, but can Cork take similar inspiration and motivation from their stance that their Munster semi-final against Kerry be played in Páirc Ui Rinn?

The context though, is vastly different because the GAA badly misjudged the public mood four years ago around Kildare’s situation, whereas the whole episode in Cork was of their own making.

It was also another controversy linked to Cork GAA, albeit one created out of necessity, and defined by poor luck and bad timing.

With nearly €1 million on offer to help with repayments on the €30 million debt of the Paírc Uí Chaoimh project, Cork GAA took a chance last September when booking Ed Sheeran into Paírc Uí Chaoimh for two nights in May.

The championship draws had still to be made by that stage, but Cork knew that having to switch one of their round-robin hurling matches to Thurles would not create too much disquiet considering how much Cork like playing in Thurles.

The big risk was drawing Kerry in a Munster semi-final, which necessitated a switch to Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Munster Council made three visits there during the spring to see if projections for a 15,000 capacity could be met, but they soon realised that wasn’t going to work out.

The real number was closer to 9,000 with the potential to reach 11,000 with additional work done around the ground.

When news that the Munster Council had switched the game to Killarney broke, the Cork players and management immediately stated their intent – the match was to be played in Páirc Ui Rinn or nowhere.

The county board backed that stance. Killarney was never an option. Neither was a neutral venue.

Cork were right to stick to their principles but their statement accusing the Munster Council of changing the venue for “financial benefit” wasn’t accurate when the whole issue was based on Cork’s need to pay their stadium debt.

The precedents set by Kildare in 2018, along with Antrim successfully keeping their Ulster championship quarter-final at Corrigan Park last Saturday despite attempts to move it elsewhere, always gave Cork the chance that the game would be switched back to Páirc Ui Rinn, which it has been.

The context is vastly different but Cork also saw the benefit St Finbarr’s accrued from standing their ground before their Munster final against Austin Stacks in January.

The Munster Council wanted the sides to toss for the venue but the Barrs refused because of the advantage Stacks would have gained from winning the toss, especially with the carnival atmosphere the Stacks supporters create anytime they play in Tralee.

Páirc Ui Rinn would never have presented the Barrs with a similar advantage.

That Páirc Ui Rinn venue should suit Cork more now but it guarantees nothing either - Cavan crushed Antrim in Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Having the game where Cork want it was only the first of many battles against the Kerry machine.

But at least Cork have won it. And the trick now is to use the cause like Kildare did to their advantage four years ago.