O’Callaghan thrilled with Funcheon Gaels’ first U21 county win

Funcheon Gaels’ Clonakilty Food Company sponsored Cork LGFA U21 D county championship success was fully deserved thanks to Trojan off-field work by the Mitchelstown and Kildorrery amalgamation.

Victory over Naomh Fionnbarra in this year’s U21 D final saw Funcheon Gaels take home the county trophy. Leading 3-5 to 0-5 at the interval, the eventual winners had to withstand a fierce Naomh Fionnbarra fightback before registering a 3-11 to 2-9 triumph. Ciara Palmer bagged a brace of goals with Aine Keating raising a third green flag for the newly crowned county champions.

A combination of a Funcheon Gaels sin-binning offence and converted Naomh Fionnbarra penalty made for a tight conclusion to an entertaining final. The Gaels also lost goalkeeper Eryn O’Sullivan to injury during the closing stages but managed to hold on and claim the U21 D title.

“We have fielded a junior team in the Cork LGFA league and championships for the past five years but this was our first year fielding a U21 team,” Funcheon Gaels co-manager Lianne O’Callaghan told the Echo.

“Our players come from the Mitchelstown and Kildorrery clubs and we train in each of those GAA club’s grounds. Myself and Johnny McCarthy look after a panel of players where we don’t look at it as two clubs coming together but one club, Funcheon Gaels, and that’s it.

“Both Mitchelstown and Kildorrery have good numbers at underage level expect when it came to the 20 to 24 age-groups over the last number of years. So, we couldn’t enter a U21 team in the championship.

Funcheon Gaels U21 co-captains Leanne Roche and Sally McCarthy accepting the Clonakilty Food Company's U21 D county cup from Cork LGFA's Marian Crowley following their victory over Naomh Fionnbarra.

“In fairness, a lot of the girls coming up (recently) would have been successful at minor level so we said we would try and put a U21 team together as there was enough interest. Winning the U21 D shows all the good work that’s being done at underage level. It is great to see such a talented and youthful team developing.” Funcheon Gaels’ timing couldn’t have been better. Nine clubs contested this year’s U21 D county championship with the latter handed a walkover by Watergrasshill in the quarter-finals. A high-scoring shootout away to Ibane Ladies saw the Gaels triumph 5-14 to 6-10 before defeating Naomh Fionnbarra in the final.

“We didn’t field a U21 team last year because a lot of the girls were still a bit young and reluctant to move up from minor,” Lianne O’Callaghan added.

“There was only one adult team (our juniors) as well at the time but the girls that lined out at U21 for us this year did a fantastic job. We felt there was potential to field a U21 team over the last couple of years but then it didn’t go ahead due to Covid anyway.

“I was confident heading into the U21 championship because I could see the potential in the girls. There was a bit of belief too. We were nine points down to Ibane at half time in the county semi-finals. It took great determination to turn that around in the second half and eventually get the win. Everyone rallied together to get us over the line.” O’Callaghan makes a valid point as Funcheon Gaels amassed eight goals in the penultimate and final rounds to cement their U21 county championship success.

“A lot of the girls would have played with Cork underage which just underlines the potential Funcheon Gaels has,” O’Callaghan noted.

“The club has been junior for the last five years but I have seen, in the last 12 months or even less, that people are starting to take a bit more notice of us now. Obviously, reaching a U21 county final and putting that information up on our Facebook page has made a big difference. We also organised and ran a successful club sponsored walk a couple of weeks ago too.

“To be honest, it was brilliant to see so many people travelling to Delaney’s GAA grounds and supporting us in our U21 county final. It made a difference on the day. The support we have received from both Mitchelstown and Kildorrery people has been fantastic. The girls can see how the support has grown and more and more people are getting behind us. It’s great.” Funcheon Gaels U21: Eryn O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Grady, Leanne Roche (co-captain), Ava Fitzgerald, Leah O’Sullivan, Lauren Murphy, Lara Kenneally, Niamh Mullins, Fiona O’Flynn, Anna Murphy, Sally McCarthy (co-captain), Aoife Noonan, Niamh Walsh, Aine Keating, Ciara Palmer, Kelly McCarthy, Lily Harte, Amelia Kennedy, Kate Fitzgerald, Gemma Slattery. Management: Johnny McCarthy and Lianne O’Callaghan.