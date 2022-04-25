Douglas and Blackrock continue to lead the way in RedFM Hurling League Division 1 Group A

Douglas and Blackrock remain in a share of the lead in Division 1 Group A of the RedFM Hurling League after both recorded a fourth straight win last weekend.

On Friday night, Douglas saw off Bishopstown on a scoreline of 2-20 to 0-12 as Mark Dolan and Andy O’Connell each scored 1-2. Conor O’Donovan, David Kelly and Brian Turnbull were among the other contributors on the scoreboard.

The Rockies saw off Killeagh on Sunday, with 1-20 to 0-12 the final score. Michael O’Halloran landed the goal early in the second half while his dead-ball accuracy was important throughout. John Cashman impressed at centre-back for the city side, who had a 0-12 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Fr O’Neills are in third, just two points behind the leading pair, after they had a 3-17 to 0-17 win at home to county champions Midleton on Saturday night. Billy Dunne scored 2-1 with Declan Dalton accounting for 1-9 and John Millerick got two points. Paudie O’Sullivan, last year’s All-Ireland-winning Cork minor goalkeeper, gave a very confident display in goal behind a defence that was assured throughout.

In Sunday’s other game, goals from Pádraig ‘Pods’ Noonan and Jamie Coughlan helped Newtownshandrum to a 2-26 to 0-13 win away to an under-strength Newcestown while Mattie Ryan scored five points.

In Group B, Sarsfields’ 0-23 to 0-15 win over Erin’s Own last Wednesday night put them top of the table on seven points. Aaron Myers scored seven points, six frees, for the Glanmire side while Luke Hackett and Shane O’Regan got three each. Daniel Kearney and James Sweeney both score 0-2 while Liam Healy, Conor O’Sullivan, Kevin Crowley, Eoin O’Sullivan, Daniel Roche and Paul Leopold all got on the scoresheet.

On Sunday, Kanturk drew level with Sars as they played out a draw away to Charleville. The home side scored 1-17, with Jack Doyle getting seven points and Killian Cagney a goal while Jack Barry, Conor Buckley, Andrew Cagney and Alan Dennehy scored two each. Kanturk’s final tally of 0-20 included five points from Lorcán McLoughlin while Lorcan O’Neill and Ryan Walsh accounted for three each.

In Thursday night’s game, St Finbarr’s earned first triumph as they came away from a trip to Carrigtwohill on the right side of a 2-22 to 0-13 scoreline. William Buckley, another All-Ireland minor medallist in 2021, had ten points for the Togher side while Down native Conor McCrickard got both of the goals. Colm Keane, Ben O’Connor and Sam Cunningham all made their presence felt on the scoreboard, too.

Glen Rovers picked up their second win of the campaign on Friday night as they had a 6-18 to 1-17 victory at home to Bride Rovers. Dean Brosnan scored 1-5 for the city side, while Evan Murphy got 1-4 – the goal from a penalty – with Glen Kennefick, Nathan Goulding, David Dooling and Liam Coughlan getting 1-1 each. In Sunday’s other game, Brian Corry (two) and Matthew Higgins scored goals in Ballymartle’s 3-12 to 0-14 win against Mallow.

Courcey Rovers leapfrogged Carrigaline to move to the top of Division 2 Group A as they had a 2-19 to 0-17 win at home to their south-east rivals on Sunday. Tadhg O'Sullivan and Brendan Ryan netted for Courceys. Kilworth had drawn level with Carrigaline on six points after a 3-24 to 2-15 win away to Blackrock’s second team on Friday.

Goals from Ronan O’Toole and Kevin Hallissey (two) helped Group B leaders Éire Óg to a 3-13 to 1-17 win away to Cloyne on Saturday. They have a two-point lead over the chasing trio of Ballincollig, Valley Rovers and Inniscarra, who beat Bandon, Mayfield and Castlelyons respectively.

In Division 3 Group A, St Catherine’s made it three wins from three against Barryroe while Group B leaders Lisgoold saw off Argideen Rangers and Ballygiblin stay top of Group C after a draw with Glen Rovers.