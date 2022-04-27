Five star performance from Fermoy in win over Riverstown in the CWSSL U12 League

Riverstown 1

Fermoy 5

FERMOY continued their winning form of late when they defeated a spirited Riverstown side 5-1 in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 12 Premier league match at a rain soaked GACA grounds in Riverstown last weekend as the visitors maintained their second place in the table as the league goes into the final few games of the season.

The visitors had a dream start, scoring their first goal within the first 4 minutes of play when Aideen Wall found herself clear in the centre and duly slotted the ball home from inside the area.

Riverstown came forward after their early setback and forced a couple of corners as a heavy rain shower persisted making play a little uncomfortable for players and supporters.

Fermoy pressed forward themselves to build on their early goal and won no less than 8 corners in the first half, with their second goal coming from a corner kick from Sophie Doyle which was deflected into the Riverstown net.

Chances fell to Fermoy’s Sarah O’Connor and Katie McGann which were both covered by the Riverstown keeper Tess Foley before Riverstown had a good chance on goal with Blaithin O’Mahony’s pass in the centre finding Olivia Keogh inside the area whose effort went just wide of the far post.

However, Riverstown managed to pull one back in the 26th minute when O’Mahony weaved past a number of defenders and duly smashed the ball into the roof of the Fermoy net giving keeper Ruby Mae Walsh no chance to give the home side some hope.

Riverstown who played against Fermoy in the CWSSL U12 Premier league match at the GACA grounds recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Their joy was short lived, as Fermoy added two more goals in the space of less than two minutes right at the end of the first half. The first was from Aimee Kearney who met O’Connor’s pass who scored from just 12 yards and the second moments later from Kearney who drove down the wing and scored from a sharp angle right at the near post giving the visitors a 4-1 lead at half time.

Fermoy continued to press following the resumption, with Riverstown keeper Tess Foley saving well from O’Mahony as the hosts were forced to defend and conceded numerous corners in the second half.

Fermoy added a fifth goal in the 48th minute when an in swinging corner came off a defender, hit the post and crossed the line as the points were well and truly on their way to Fermoy.

Riverstown attempted to get back into the game in the closing stages, Faye Cronin’s run intercepted by a stern Fermoy defence as the home side couldn’t get a decent shot on goal, and when they did found their efforts going wide of the posts.

In the end, Fermoy took all three points and are in the mix with three other teams for the title with only five points separating the teams as the season ends in just a couple of weeks.

The Riverstown team shelter from the rain under one umbrella prior to the start of the CWSSL U12 Premier league game against Fermoy at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Best for Riverstown were Blaithin O’Mahony, Aisling Lynch, Ellie Long and Olivia Keogh while Katie McGann, Aimee Kearney, Sophie Doyle and Sarah O’Connor impressed for the visitors.

Fermoy: Ruby Mae Walsh, Evie Stack, Lily O’Callaghan, Aoibhe Howard, Aideen Wall, Aimee Kearney, Katie McGann, Lauren Murphy, Sarah O’Connor, Aoife O’Donovan, Cliona Wall, Sophie Doyle

Riverstown: Tess Foley, Lucia McSweeney, Ciara Kelly, Sophie Browne, Aisling Lynch, Olivia Keogh, Olivia Nyhan, Faye Cronin, Blaithin O’Mahony, Ellie O’Callaghan, Ellie Long

Referee: Alan O’Connell