Cobh Ramblers set the standard in derby loss for how they must play from here on

Hosts like a 3-2 thriller last weekend, more of the same going forward and they'll soon move up the First Division table
Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy on the line against Cork City. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John O'Shea

ALTHOUGH the result in the derby clash with Cork City did not go the way he wanted, Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy took numerous positive elements from his side's performance.

Both City and Ramblers to their credit produced an entertaining game, as the two local rivals left everything on the pitch in a game which really could have gone either way in the end.

Cobh are now eight points off a playoff spot. But this performance will provide them with hope regarding what the remainder of the season will bring.

This was a rip-roaring derby clash and one which Ramblers arguably can feel desperately unlucky not to claim anything from.

“We are proud of the lads' performance and I thought they did really well. It was a proper derby game, everything was left on the pitch tonight by both sets of teams.

“You are always going to be disappointed when you lose a game. But it was just one of those games, we could have won it just as easily. We created a lot of good chances and some of our combination play was outstanding at times.

“I think it gives lads confidence to set that as a standard and go forward from here.

“That was a strong Cork City side we were playing against and we were excellent. They never stopped running and they never gave up.

“That is all you can ask. We scored two great goals. Hopefully we can take that performance forward and that belief. If we are putting up to the top team in the table, we can put it up to every team.” 

City indeed may have come away with the win, but Ramblers pushed them to the very limit.

If you are at the majority of games at St Colman’s Park, you see a team with character that never gives up.

“Yes we have created chances and haven’t taken them at times. Take two games out of the equation so far and other than those, we have performed really well.

“We have never stopped running, we create chances and we do score some good goals. So it’s signs of a good side.” 

Next up for Ramblers is an away trip to take on Bray Wanderers. Murphy will be hoping another performance such as from this City game is on the cards and that Cobh can pick up some points from the trip to Wicklow.

“I think we are just getting fitter and stronger with each game. So let’s push on to next week now. Recovery is important and we will go again against Bray.”

