Cork Camogie: Your guide to the senior, intermediate and junior leagues 

THOUGHTS now turn to the various league competitions after the draws for the sections of the adult and minor competitions were made recently.

SENIOR

Fifteen teams are in the senior league with three sections of five, two teams to qualify from each section for the quarter and semi-finals.

Games are scheduled for every Wednesday with quarter-finals on Wednesday, May 18, semi-finals on Saturday, May 28 and final on Saturday, June 11.

Group A: Holders Glen Rovers are joined by Inniscarra, Killeagh, Cloughduv and Éire Óg.

Group B: Douglas, Ballygarvan, Ballincollig, St Catherine’s and Newcestown.

Group C: Last year’s Intermediate champions Fr O'Neill’s are promoted and they join Courcey Rovers, Enniskeane, St Finbarr’s and Sarsfields.

Tara McCarthy, Glen Rovers, battling Orla beechinor, Éire Óg. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

INTERMEDIATE

Thirteen teams will battle it out for the Intermediate league title and there are three sections two groups of four and one group of five with the quarter finals to be played on Wednesday May 18, semi finals on Saturday May 28 and final on Saturday June 11

Section A: Ballyhea, Clonakilty, Carrigaline, Blackrock and Brian Dillon’s.

Section B:Aghabullogue, Milford, who have dropped down a grade from senior, Newtownshandrum and Watergrasshill.

Section C: Charleville joining Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Valley Rovers and Na Piarsaigh.

There will be six junior grade competitions and players of all grades are well catered for with Junior A, B and C, junior thirteen a sides available to them.

There is a junior competition for senior and intermediate clubs who are fielding second adult teams and another junior competition for second teams from junior clubs.

These are competitions for clubs who want to compete on the same level as other clubs with second teams but some clubs chose to compete with their second teams in the A, B. or C league which is their choice.

JUNIOR A

Twelve teams are in the Junior A league and there are two sections of six teams with two teams to qualify from each section for the semi-finals which will be played on Friday, May 20 with the final on Friday,June 3.

Group A:Sliabh Rua, Sarsfields 2, Castlelyons, St Vincent’s and Cobh and Group B is Ballinascarthy, Ballinora, Ballinhassig, Mallow and Tracton.

JUNIOR B

In the Junior B there are sixteen teams which is an increase from last season’s seven.

Kilbree, who won the Junior C championship make the step up us as do Glen Rovers second team, who won the second teams championship.

Éire Óg, Na Piarsaigh, Inniscarra and Courcey Rovers have opted for their second teams to also try their luck in junior B as opposed to the second team’s competition.

Four group of four with the quarter finals on Saturday, May 14, Semi Final Saturday, May 28 and final Saturday, June 11.

There will also be a league plate for those who don’t make it to the league quarter or semi final stage, the quarter finals will be Saturday, May 14, the semi final Saturday May 28 and final Saturday June 11.

Group A: Barryroe, Éire Óg 2, Rockban and Castlemartyr.

Group B: Inniscarra 2, Aghada, Millstreet and Blarney.

Group C: Erin’s Own, Kilbree, Glen Rovers 2 and Bishopstown and in group D, Na Piarsaigh 2,Courcey Rovers 2 Youghal and Banteer are play each other.

JUNIOR C

Group A: Midleton, Laochra Óg, Kilworth, St Fanahan’s, Bride Rovers and Buttevant.

Group B: Castlelyons 2, Carrigtwohill, Fermoy, Kinsale and Grenagh.

LILLIE O'SULLIVAN LEAGUE

Group A: Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, Douglas, St Finbarr’s and Killeagh

Group B: Aghabullogue, Blackrock, St Catherine’s, Newtownshandrum and Fr O’Neill’s go head to head.

LILY GRANT LEAGUE

Second teams from Junior clubs plus third adult teams from senior clubs are participating here.

In one group we have Inniscarra, Tracton, Aghabullogue, Cobh, Sarsfields, Blarney and Sliabh Rua.

PREMIER MINOR

The Premier Minor league has just eight teams in two groups.

Group A: Eire Og, Sarsfields, Clonakilty and Inniscarra.

Group B: Aghabullogue, Kilbree, Glen Rovers and Aghada.

MINOR A

The Minor A league has 24 teams in four groups of six.

Group A: Castlemartyr, Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Courcey Rovers, Cloughduv and Ballinora.

Group B: Ballinascarthy, Cobh, Rockban, Blackrock, Valley Rovers and Carrigtwohill.

Group C: Enniskeane, Na Piarsaigh, Fr O’Neill’s, Sarsfields 2, Midleton and Erins Own.

Group D: Ballincollig, Newcestown, Youghal, Tracton, St Finbarr’s and Mallow.

MINOR B

Four groups, two of six and two of five teams are in the Minor B league.

Group A: Blarney, Barryroe, Bishopstown, Millstreet, St Catherine’s and Buttevant.

Group B: Castlelyons, Ballygarvan, Kinsale, Grenagh and Carrigaline.

Group C: Douglas, Killeagh, Sliabh Rua, Bandon and Banteer.

Group D: Aghabullogue 2, St Fanahan’s, Laochra Óg, Milford and Ballinhassig.

MINOR C

Twelve teams will compete in two groups in the minor C league.

Group A: Ballyhea, Kilworth Nemo Rangers, Dungourney and Bride Rovers.

Group B: Watergrasshill, St Vincent’s, Brian Dillon’s, Fermoy and Blackrock 2.