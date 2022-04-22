Kerry agree to travel to Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7 to face Cork in Munster SFC 

KERRY have agreed to Cork’s request to postpone their home-away arrangement and stage their Munster SFC semi-final on May 7th at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In an email issued to the Cork executive and Munster Council Friday, Kerry's county executive say they are willing to move the game away from Fitzgerald Stadium and travel to Cork as had originally been intended.

After Páirc Uí Rinn’s capacity was deemed insufficient by the Munster Council and moved to Killarney, Cork players and management insisted they would play the game nowhere other than the Ballintemple venue.

The Munster Council last week reiterated their intention to organise the fixture for Fitzgerald Stadium. However, Kerry’s concession may now compel them to switch it back to Páirc Uí Rinn.

Kerry's statement says: “The Executive of the Kerry County Board, following consultation with the Senior Football Team Management and subject to the approval of the Munster Council, have decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board to set aside for one year only (2022) the Home and Away agreement between the Counties in order that Páirc Uí Rinn may substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork’s ‘Home’ venue for this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship game.

AGREEMENT: Kerry’s manager Jack O’Connor and chairman Patrick O’Sullivan after the recent Allianz League Division 1 final win. Agreement on their May 7 clash against Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn is close. Pic: James Crombie, Inpho

“The present Agreement would recommence in 2023 with a return to Fitzgerald Stadium and on the understanding Cork’s ‘Home’ venue would be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh thereafter.

"Kerry County Board acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both Boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Munster Senior Football Championship and the priority now for the Team Management and Players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

“It is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue for this game and Kerry County Board will not be making any further comment on this matter until such time as that process is completed.”

In their request to Kerry to play the game in Páirc Uí Rinn, it is understood Cork assured them all their future home senior football championship games against Kerry would be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The change of venue back to Cork will require ratification by the provincial executive. Only then will Cork be advised of a decision, though their works are ongoing to increase the capacity of Páirc U Rinn above 11,000 in the hope of a resolution.