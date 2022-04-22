Derby kicks off a buy weekend of AUL soccer

THE battle for points continues unabated as we look forward once again to some key encounters across the various sections over the next couple of days.

And it all begins this evening as Central Park will be the setting for the North side Premier A derby between Central Rovers and neighbors Castleview at 7pm.

As both these sides are off the pace from winning any league honors this season, pride and bragging rights will be the prize for whomever wins this one.

My trip tomorrow takes me to the Fairfield for what will be another derby as Blarney Street Athletic aim to boost their League 1 title aspirations if they can manage a victory over Cathedral Celtic in a game where both sides have to go for a win.

The other League 1 clash tomorrow sees CFC Banteer travel to take on Rylane Celtic.

A win here for Banteer would strengthen their challenge on the title.

Banteer are still holding on to top spot here with points in the bag and cannot be ruled out as contenders for the title or promotion for that matter.

This will be their second last league game of the season so, a win is essential for them.

In AOH Cup action, Richmond will face their biggest task yet when they take on Coachford in the third round of the competition at Killeady.

But, I am sure; they will give it their best shot as they have nothing to lose here.

Coachford should have enough though to advance to the next stage of the competition.

In Premier action, Grattan United will play host to Village United and will be favorites to edge this one.

Aaron Kidney with Greenwood A who will take on Kilmichael Rovers in Premier A at Kilmichael tomorrow afternoon.

But, the clash between Temple United and St. John Boscos could end with both sides sharing the points at Temple Park as this looks to be a tight affair.

In Premier A, Greenwood A travel to Kilmichael Rovers and will need to go for a win here if they aim to sustain a challenge for the title.

They will have played Donoughmore during this week, but this copy would have gone to press before knowing what the outcome of that game was.

South Coast Athletic finds themselves at home to Waterloo and will do well if they can get something from this game, but there is an incentive also for the Loo to go for the three points as they are lingering near the bottom area of the table at this point in time.

In League 2, Killumney United can level up on points with leaders Richmond if they can get the better of Blackstone Rovers at the Farm.

On to Sunday now and for me it will be a visit to Popham’s field where League 3 title contenders Shandon Celtic faces Grattan United B in what will be another crucial game for the hosts.

Local derbies are always a fairly tight affairs, but I believe Shandon will shade this one.

In AOH Cup action, Grangevale will welcome the visit of St. John Boscos B at Mayfield United Park at 3pm.

I reckon Grangevale will have too much in the tank for the East Cork side and should advance.

On to League 1 now and at Ballyanley, we could see a stalemate here as Strand United A lock horns with Rathcoole Rovers.

But, what a big game it will be for both sides when UCC play host to Blackpool Celtic.

This one is another must-win game for those two sides as the race for the title here is really starting to boil up.

In League2, Parkview will travel to Bweeng as favorites to claim the points when they take on a Bweeng Celtic side that have just one game left after this encounter in the league.

Other games in League 3 will see Los Zarcos play host to Strand United B and if Los Zarcos can get a consistent run of victories going, they can certainly become title contenders as well.

Coachford B will play host to Banteer B and will do well to get a draw here while down in Skehanagh, Ard Na Laoi could boost their points tally with a victory over Watergrasshill United.

Finally, keep an eye on the big Premier A top of the table clash this coming Tuesday as Corkbeg play host to Springfield in Whitegate at 7pm.

AUL NOTICE:

Coachford A will be away to St. Michaels from Tipperary on Saturday, May 5 at 5pm in Celtic Park, Clonmel for their Munster Junior Cup semi-final.