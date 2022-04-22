Tony Considine: Round-robin series is a real find for the GAA

AFTER last week's start-up and wins for Limerick and Waterford, this round-robin championship should have happened years ago.

It is creating great interest week after week, and none more so than this week.

The top team in Ireland taking on, as most people would say, the second best team in Ireland.

Mind you, I have my doubts about that one after seeing Waterford last weekend.

Lucky to survive against Tipp, and only for the introduction of Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron at half time, it is doubtful that Waterford would have won.

I have to question Liam Cahill here.

I know he is doing a tremendous job in Waterford, but to me, last Sunday was not one of them.

Leaving two of your best players on the bench for thirty five minutes was not a wise move by him.

I'm sure, if Gleeson and Barron started for Waterford, they would not have been in the position they were in at half time.

I believe you should always start your best team.

I'm sure Liam will have learned that, and I'm also sure he will start his best fifteen against Limerick, and he would need to!

The Tipp game should bring Waterford on a good bit, but I still have doubts about their full back line as Tipperary proved last Sunday, if you run at them it will cause major problems for them.

I'm sure Limerick will have that coped as well.

Expect to see a lot of ball to be played directly to Aaron Guillane, Seamus Flanagan, if fit, and Graeham Mulcahy.

These guys can do real damage if left loose.

Back that up with Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey.. so you see the Waterford defense will have to be at their best - and a lot better than they were last Sunday.

Limerick were not tested last Sunday.

It was a stroll in the park for them.

Cork were so poor.

Waterford will have to pressurise the Limerick defence and run at them at every opportunity.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill reacts during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

They cannot afford Limerick's defence coming out unchallenged like they did last Sunday, and scoring points for fun.

So Waterford will have to stop them there.

Guys like Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Patrick Curran, Jack Prendergast and Austin Gleeson will have to be more than attackers next Saturday, they cannot afford to be bullied off the ball by Limerick - if they allow that there will be only one result.

Sean Finn, Mike Casey and Barry Nash do not stand on ceremony and take no prisoners.

All solid defenders.

Diarmuid Byrnes is playing the hurling of his life and scoring at will from frees and play.

So the task for Waterford is a huge one, and remember Limerick have beaten them comprehensively in the past.

It looks like deja vu again for me.

The real big game of the weekend is the clash of Tipp and Clare in Thurles.

A huge game, especially for Tipp after their loss last Sunday to Waterford - a game they could and should have won.

I believe if they started the team they finished with, they would have won this game.

Not playing Dan McCormack and especially John McGrath cost Tipperary dearly.

McCormack played really well when he came on, McGrath wasn't on long enough - can't understand why he wasn't playing, as he was the best club forward in the Tipp championship last year.

I think they will probably start this Sunday, that could be danger for Clare.

Tipp hurled very well for long periods last Sunday especially guys like Cathal Barrett, Craig Morgan, Dylan Quirke, Seamus Kennedy played very well in defence - also outstanding was Noel McGrath and the new guy on the block Mark Kehoe - a real find for Tipperary at full forward.

Tipp will start favourites for this game. It all depends on how they recover from last Sundays defeat.

Clare are coming in cold to this game, but at least they got to watch Tipp last week so they know what to expect and plan for that.

That is an advantage too - I'm sure Brian Lohan and his management team were in attendance at Welsh Park last Sunday, taking it all in, and there was a lot to take in.

Clare are like what Tipp were last Sunday coming in under the radar, that is a great way to come into the championship.

Nothing at all coming out of the Clare camp which is what you would expect from a Lohan managed team - just working away hard.

Not sure of the lineout, but I think guys like Rory Hayes and Conor Cleary should be in the full back line - will he still persist with John Conlan at centre back with David McInerney beside him?

They need these two performing to their best and showing leadership more than ever.

The Clare attack is going to be very interesting - will the returned Peter Duggan start?

Will Shane O'Donnell be fit to play?

But most important of all, will Tony Kelly be fit?

It is rumoured that Kelly could miss this game - that would be a massive loss to Clare.

Clare did not have a good league, but what team had?

It's all about championship now.

A win here would put Clare in a great position and would almost put Tipp out of the championship.

That is not going to be easy. Could be the best game of the weekend.