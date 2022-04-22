Garcon Dargent looks the best option to pay off at Dromahane

THE annual Killeady Harriers point-to-point meeting takes place at Dromahane this Sunday and, with some 167 entries, there are likely to be a couple of divides.

The action commences at 2pm and the Denis Murphy-trained Garcon Dargent is put forward as the best bet of the entire afternoon in whichever division of the five-year-old geldings’ maiden that he goes to post in.

The Doyen-sired Garcon Dargent made an excellent start at this same venue in early May of last year as he was beaten five lengths into second spot by Watch House Cross in a competitive four-year-old maiden.

It must be remembered that Watch House Cross, then under the care of Sean Doyle, made a victorious start to his track career by winning a two-mile Leopardstown maiden hurdle over Christmas for Henry de Bromhead.

Garcon Dargent meanwhile has had just one run since and that was when finishing seventh to Johnnywho in a Rathcannon effort back in October. Garcon Dargent though is much better than that effort implies and he’s likely to get his carer back on track here by returning to the coveted number one slot.

Meanwhile, the Mattie Collins-trained I See You Now should vindicate the promise of his third-placed debut effort behind Stellar Show at Castlelands last month by beating the Lisronagh February debut runner-up Hidalgo Conti in the other part of this same contest.

Hidalgo Conti’s handler Colin Bowe meanwhile should experience the best possible start to proceedings by landing the four-year-old geldings’ maiden with Trooper Thorn.

Clodagh Spillane (centre) pictured with Maura and Nora Murphy from Inch at the recent Inch Point to Point. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Affinisea-sired Trooper Thorn posted a debut effort rich in promise at this same venue almost two weeks ago on April 10th as he was beaten just three lengths into third spot by Genietoile in an 11-runner contest.

Trooper Thorn, who couldn’t quite raise his effort before the last on that occasion, should attain his due reward by excelling from John Nallen’s Shantou-sired newcomer Minella Double.

Knockraha Lass is bound to go very close in a part of the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

The Johnjoe Walsh-trained Knockraha Lass, owned by Benjy O’Donoghue from Knockraha, made an excellent start to her career by finishing second to Koyote in a Ballycahane maiden on March 6th.

The daughter of Soldier Of Fortune was only beaten a half-length on that occasion and the Terence Leonard-trained Koyote of course went on to win the coveted Gain Mares’ Final at Ballynoe on March 27th.

Knockraha Lass appears to be a mare with genuine racecourse aspirations and the five-year-old will take all the beating in her division.

Meanwhile, All About Lucy should build on the promise of her fourth-placed debut effort at Nenagh last month by seeing off Lady Kate in the other heat.

Robert Tyner’s Lead The Field could prove worthy of support in the six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden.

Lead The Field, owned and bred by Maurice Kelleher from Riverstick, made a most encouraging career debut on extremely testing underfoot conditions at this same venue on December 30th when he was beaten a shade under 20 lengths into fifth spot by Rouge De L’quest.

Lead The Field will probably appreciate the better ground that he’s likely to experience at this fixture and the son of Notnowcato is therefore put forward to oblige from Stevie O’Donoghue’s ex- track performer Seaforth Macy.

The five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden concludes proceedings and Jason O’Reilly’s Lisronagh runner-up Eveningofsummer is taken to beat On Lovers Walk.