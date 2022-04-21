Douglas Jaze Kabia will miss the rest of the Scottish League campaign due to injury

WHILE it was a dream start for Jaze Kabia scoring twice on his debut with Scottish club Falkirk back in January, a recent injury will now keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The 21 year-old winger from Douglas went out on loan from Livingstone to league one club Falkirk and while he was enjoying plenty of game time, a knee injury put a halt to that.

“Unfortunately, I am after doing my medial ligament in my knee again,” said Kabia.

"I'm looking at about two months out of action which is obviously very frustrating to say the least.

"It happened two weeks ago in the last minute of the game which left me gutted.”

Being away from home, and injured is tough for any youngster and Kabia is no different, however he is grateful for the support he has got from family and friends.

“Being injured isn't the easiest but I’m privileged to be blessed with a great support network of family and friends so that's what gets me through. "It’s amazing how your entire routine changes automatically.

"For now, it’s about learning to adapt to those changes and just concentrate on getting back playing as soon as possible.

“I'd pass my time away now by going round to the leisure centre by my house and just going out for dinner and to keep my mind off the injury and to keep myself busy really.”

The former Cobh Rambler’s player made the move to Scotland over a year ago but things didn’t go to plan at Livingstone and the youngster welcomed the move to go out on loan as it gave him an opportunity to get game time.

“I have been with Falkirk since January. I've really enjoyed the experience, especially to be playing week in week out and doing well.

"This is why I was pleased enough to go out on loan as I felt I needed to be playing games and since it has given me a great opportunity to showcase myself.

"I just wanted to go and play games and enjoy myself and you can probably see that in my performances.

Denzil Fernandes, left, and Jaze Kabia of Shelbourne celebrate promotion to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Drogheda United and Shelbourne at United Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"I look forward to going back now and getting myself right for the season ahead.”

While the Scottish league one is a division lower than what Kabia expected to play in, he feels he has developed and learned a lot during his time with Falkirk.

“To be honest, the standard is very good. We have some top quality players and opposition is good.

"The competition for places on the team is fierce but that's what we all like as it brings out the best in us.

"It's a great place for young players to go and learn the game and I already feel like I've developed leaps and bounds already.”

While this season has come to an end for Kabia, he plans on getting back fitter and stronger next season where he hopes he can make an impact.

“I’ll obviously miss the remainder of this season which is tough but my aim is to get back fit for next season and just hit the ground running and just to continue to perform consistently.

"The main thing for me is to just enjoy my football because that’s when I play my best football.”

He is currently in Cork because of the passing of his grandmother, Eileen McGregor from Togher.

A woman who was very passionate about sport and someone who was a major influence in Kabia’s career.

“Unfortunately, my Nan passed away the other day which was heartbreaking for us all.

"My relationship with my Nan was indescribable. She's one of the main reasons I play football.

"She used to take me the length and breath of the country to play football, hail rain or snow.

"Unfortunately, she won't be here for the remainder of my career but no doubt she will be looking over me and I just want to make her proud as well as the rest of my family.”