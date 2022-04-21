Dolphin swimmers sweep awards in first open post-pandemic

AFTER a two-year enforced break, the highly anticipated Dolphin Open returned with a flourish recently.

The numbers, while down on pre-Covid standards, did not disappoint.

All Cork clubs were in action, together with a large visiting team from Shark, Galway. They combined, with a large home team, to create an electric atmosphere over the three-day meet.

The Skins Finals, Individual Finals and Relay Finals each evening, together with four new Munster Junior Records, ensured that spectators were treated to some tense, exciting and closely fought finals.

Some incredible performances from the home team resulted in Dolphin retaining the Bohane Cup for ‘Best Overall Team’ of the meet.

Those performances were led by Charlie Cassidy, ‘Best Overall Athlete’; team captain, Hannah O’Shea, ‘Best Senior Female’ and Ricky Fane, ‘Best Junior Male’. Antonia Sech, SWSC ensured that at least one award went to the visitors, when she collected the ‘Best Junior Female’.

Cassidy had a heavy schedule with victory in all of his nine events, two of which came in the backstroke and butterfly skins finals.

O’Shea also had a heavy schedule which yielded victory in seven of her eight events.

She lost out to the Well’s Beth Nolan who dipped under the minute mark at 100m freestyle 59.63.

It was a family affair on the first evening with Ben & Luke Merrigan in 1st & 3rd at 400m IM.

Ben posted 4:27.11 with Luke on 4:41.31. Michael O’Driscoll, SWSC placed 2nd on 4:29.90. Hannah O’Shea was the comfortable winner at 400m freestyle 4:31.11 with younger sister Michelle in 3rd on 4:54.17. Antonia Sech picked up her first podium finish of the meet with 4:50.36 in 2nd place.

Charlie Cassidy’s first victory came at 200m butterfly 2:17.42 ahead of Alex Barrett, Blackrock 2:20.17 and Eanna Garvey, Mallow in 3rd with 2:36.14. He added victory at 100m 1:00.49 ahead of Marc Galland, SWSC 1:08.22 and Louis Flynn, Blackrock 1:10.45. Cassidy completed the ‘Fly’ hattrick with victory in the 50m Skins. He also had a hattrick over the backstroke events heading up an all Dolphin trio over 200m 2:11.25 with Ben Merrigan on 2:18.85 and Ricky Fane on 2:23.84. Cassidy posted 59.76 and Merrigan 1:04.92 to claim the top two places over 100m with Galland in 3rd with 1:11.68. All three featured in the 50m skins final with Cassidy emerging victorious. An impressive 53.93 yielded victory at 100m freestyle ahead of Galland on 56.22 and Senan Harvey, Mallow in 3rd 57.34. He had a very comfortable victory over 200m freestyle 1:58.12 with Michael O’Driscoll, SWSC in 2nd 2:07.99 and Alex Barrett in 3rd 2:08.33. Cassidy’s final victory came at 400m IM where he again put on a display 5:00.62 to lead an all Dolphin trio, with Ben Merrigan on 5:06.39 and Ricky Fane on 5:12.99.

Hannah O’Shea had a battle on her hands at 200m IM, but held off clubmate Heather Fane 2:26.85 with O’Shea on 2:26.13. Clubmate Anna Carroll completed the podium 2:39.30. She had an easier swim over 400m touching on 5:10.50 ahead of the Shark duo Niamh Connery and Rachel Whelan on 5:34.52 and 4:40.61 respectively. O’Shea claimed two Skins finals at 50m freestyle and butterfly. Her other victories came at 200m freestyle 2:09.71 ahead of Carroll on 2:13.16 and Sech on 2:18.77 and at 100m butterfly where she had six seconds to spare 1:05.27 ahead of the SWSC duo Ciara Gardiner 1:11.65 and Chloe O’Flynn 1:16.13.

Ricky Fane clinched victory in a closely contested 100m breaststroke final touching on 1:13.58 with Alex Barrett on 1:14.46 and Aidan McGrath, Dolphin 1:14.98. He also lifted the 100m backstroke title 1:06.56 ahead of clubmate Aidan McGrath 1:10.00 and David O’Leary, SWSC 1:12.43. He had to settle for silver at 100m butterfly 1:06.23 behind Blackrock’s Alex Barrett 1:04.34 and clubmate Noah Switzer in 3rd 1:06.97.

Antonia Sech and clubmate Laoise Deasy had spectators on the edge of their seats at the 100m backstroke final when Sech emerged victorious by just 5/100 of a second 1:08.49 with Deasy on 1:08.54. She had just over a second to spare over 200m posting 2:25.40 ahead of Heather Fane 2:26.56 with Michelle O’Shea in 3rd 2:32.04. Sech and O’Shea also went head to head in the 200m IM final with Sech touching first 2:31.53 and O’Shea on 2:32.49.

Check out Part 2 of the report next week.