Ballincollig, Nemo Rangers and Kanturk continue perfect start in the league

THREE clubs, Ballincollig, Nemo Rangers and Kanturk, maintained their 100% records in round 4 of the Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues at the weekend.

But, Duhallow pair, Kiskeam and Knocknagree, lost for the first time in their respective divisions.

Ballincollig made it four wins from as many outings in Division 1B with a 0-16 to 1-10 victory over county champions St Finbarr’s in Togher.

The home side started well enough, Cillian Myers-Murray edging them 0-4 to 0-1 in front after the opening quarter before Ballincollig hit five without reply.

Twice, midfielder Peter O’Neill got in behind the defence to create goal-scoring chance only to fire high over the crossbar and then flick the other opportunity narrowly wide.

Cian Dorgan, Darren Murphy and Jordan O’Connor helped the visitors lead for the first time before the ’Barr’s rallied to tie it up at 0-6 apiece approaching the interval.

A couple of late points, though, from Dorgan made handed the visitors a narrow advantage on the change of ends.

The ’Barr’s suffered a big blow, when Billy Hennessy picked up a second yellow card just two minutes into the second-half and Ballincollig benefitted by hitting six unanswered points during a decisive third quarter.

It took a timely intervention by keeper John Kerins to deny corner-back Gearoid O’Donoghue though Dorgan converted the resulting ’45.

Brother Dara then got in on the act, kicking two in quick succession to add to his earlier free as the ‘village’ swept 0-14 to 0-6 in front, the ’Barr’s losing Colm Barrett through injury, as well.

But, they hit back to claim the lone goal, Conor McCrickard getting on the end of Myers-Murray’s cross and then adding a point to make it a five-point game.

The ’Barr’s reduced the margin to three points as Colin Moore picked up a second yellow card for Ballincollig near the end, but Cian Dorgan’s frees saw them home.

He finished with 0-9, seven frees and a ’45, with Dara contributing 0-3 and Murphy 0-2 while Myers-Murray top scored for the ’Barr’s with seven frees and McCrickard scored 1-2.

Castlehaven are set to join Ballincollig at the top of the table, when they travel to play Fermoy tomorrow night.

Kiskeam are third after going down to Newcestown by 0-12 to 0-9 with Eddie Kenneally and Tadhg Twomey impressing for the winners.

Nemo are out in front in Division 1B after Luke Connolly inflicted more damage, this time helping himself to a hat-trick in the 5-16 to 0-9 rout of Carbery Rangers in Rosscarbery, where Paul Kerrigan and Conor O’Donovan also found the net.

The Trabeg club are a point in front of Cill na Martra, whose winning run came to an end though they still picked up a point from a 1-10 each draw at home to Douglas.

The visitors led by 1-5 to 0-3 in the first-half, Adam Cantwell finding the net, but Maidhci O Duinnin cancelled it out though the Gaeltacht club needed a late free from Damien O hUrdail to salvage a draw.

Kanturk are four from four in Division 2B following a 1-14 to 1-8 win over Aghabullogue with Ian Walsh, whose brothers Alan and Colin played for Cork U20s last evening, scoring 0-5 and Liam O’Keeffe 1-1.

Knocknagree’s journey to Castletownbere ended in a 0-11 to 0-6 defeat in the same section while Nemo’s second string also boast a 100% record in Division 2A after edging Glanworth by 0-6 to 0-4.

Macroom and Bandon are joint second on five points.

RESULTS: Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues Division 1A: Eire Og 0-11 St Michael’s 1-8; Newcestown 0-12 Kiskeam 0-9; Fermoy 1-6 Mallow 2-8; St Finbarr’s 1-10 Ballincollig 0-16.

Division 1B: Carrigaline 3-17 Ilen Rovers 0-9; Clonakilty 0-8 Clyda Rovers 0-9; Carbery Rangers 0-9 Nemo Rangers 5-16; Cill na Martra 1-10 Douglas 1-10.

Division 2A: Macroom 2-10 Bantry Bues 0-12; Glanworth 0-4 Nemo Rangers 0-6; Ballydesmond 1-8 Macroom 0-11; Bantry Blues 1-12 Bandon 2-10; Rockchapel v Newmarket not played.

Division 2B: Aghabullogue 1-8 Kanturk 1-11; Dromtarriffe 1-11 Aghada 2-15; Naomh Aban Na Piarsaigh; Bishopstown 1-15 Mitchelstown 0-10; Castletownbere 0-11 Knocknagree 0-6.

Division 3A: Kinsale 1-11 Kilshannig 0-11; Iveleary 1-15 Glanmire 0-11; Kildorrery 0-12 Gabriel Rangers 0-14.

Division 3B: Millstreet 2-7 Boherbue 1-9; Millstreet 2-9 Ballinora 0-8; Glenville 2-8 St Finbarr’s 0-6; Mayfield 3-7 St Nick’s 1-8.