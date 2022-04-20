St Mary's High Svhhol Midleton win the ladies football double

ST Mary’s High School, Midleton recently captured the Lidl All Ireland LGFA PPS Senior A championship for the first time in its history.

The East Cork side defeated Moate Community School on a final scoreline of 1-12 to 0-7.

They were coached to All-Ireland final glory by their coaches Tomás Mac a t’Saoir and Emma Farmer.

Their proud coach Tomás paid tribute to the players for their recent achievement.

“It was a fantastic achievement as the school had never won this All-Ireland title.

"I am delighted and so proud of the players who worked so hard. We got to the senior C final a few years ago and suffered a bad defeat so it was great to come out on top,” he said.

Mr Mac a t’Saoir who hails from the Gaeltacht in Kerry said the players are ‘fantastic’ to work with.

“The players are so driven and talented. When I came on board my first aim was to ensure the players were provided with everything.

"We have so many good clubs providing talented players that I knew the potential was there.

"As we made progress in recent years, we had more and more players becoming available which was great.

“The players are fantastic to work with. They bought into everything we did.

"They are everything you would want from a group of footballers. They are so dedicated and hungry to achieve success. They have tones of talent,” he added.

The football coach acknowledged the great work being done by so many volunteers in the various club teams who provide players for the secondary school.

“I think the talent is untapped in East Cork. All the clubs in the catchment area are doing great work.

"Their coaches deserve great praise for helping these players along. We have players from several local clubs.

"I was delighted for the clubs as well as they do such great work in helping nurture the players.

"This All-Ireland win will inspire other girls to take up playing or continue playing with their various club teams.”

Mr Mac a t’Saoir said they will be losing four players from their starting team for next year’s defence of the All-Ireland title.

The St Mary's High School Midleton coaches Emma Farmer and Tomás Mac a tSaoir with team captains Lainey O'Sullivan and Dara Keniry.

The coach paid tribute to his fellow coach Emma Farmer for the role she played in their recent success.

“We will be in the top grade again next year. We will be losing four starting players from this year’s team.

"We are losing four fantastic players who will be a big loss. That is the way it goes; it will be up to other players to step up and drive it on.

"Emma Farmer and I will still be there again next year. Emma is so up-to-date and is great to work with.

"She has great experience and knowledge.”

St Mary’s High School, Midleton still has two competitions to finish off this season.

The players are keen to secure more success before the season concludes said the coach.

“We still have a couple of competitions to wrap up. We have two semi-final games yet to play in the Cork Colleges championship. The players are looking forward to playing the two semi-finals.

"They want to end the season with more success. They are so hungry for more success.

“After the season finishes, we will get a break then. We will come back then again in September and aim to go again.

"It will be hard to top this, but this group of players just love it, and they will do everything to bring more success to the school,” he added.

A huge crowd attended the recent final and the players and management team received a huge return to Midleton after returning with the All-Ireland title.

The coach said the celebrations will always be ‘treasured’.

“There was a huge crowd and a great atmosphere at the All-Ireland final. It was a day that the players and everyone involved with the win will treasure and remember forever.

“The players received a huge reception on their return to Midleton.

"We had a garda escort through the streets in Midleton which was great. It was a lovely way to finish a special day.

"The players deserved the huge welcome home they received. They have been great ambassadors for the school and for their club teams.

"We probably haven’t realised the scale of this huge achievement as it probably has yet to fully sink in,” he added.

Mr Mac a t’Saoir paid tribute to everyone involved in the Midleton secondary school who all contributed to their recent success.

“The school was a huge help to us throughout the year. Anything we looked for we got. Martin Feeney the vice principal was a great support.

"He was my first port of call. He was a fantastic help. A lot of these players also play camogie so it is important that we have a good relationship with the camogie coaches to ensure the players don’t suffer burnout.

"We worked very well together.”

The football coach said the recent success achieved by Cork school teams shows the strength in depth within Cork ladies’ football at present. “Ladies football is thriving in Cork which is great to see. So many people are doing great work driving it on.

"It is great to see so many school teams around Cork all doing well. It is good for Cork as these players are playing and winning at the top grades.”