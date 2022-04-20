Rockmount reaching the FAI Intermediate final is ‘no shock’

Rockmount will compete in the FAI Intermediate cup final against Dublin side Bluebell, after their 3-1 semi-final win over Maynooth University Town at Rockmount Park on Saturday.

One of the main favourites heading into the competition, Eddie Kenny’s side havnt disappointed with their superb performances enroute to the final.

They are having a great season overall and one player who contributed earlier in the season before he broke his shin at a training session which has kept him out for the past 10 weeks was Cian Leonard. The former League of Ireland player is working hard to get back on the pitch but in the mean time he has been Rockmounts number one supporter and he knows how hard the lads have worked to be where they are this season.

“They are an exceptional bunch of lads who have put in the hard work and who deserve all the success they get this season,” said Leonard.

Leonard left LOI club Cobh Rambler’s this season to sign for MSL side Rockmount and while it came as a surprise for many to see the talented striker drop a level, for him it has been the best decision he made and he is enjoying football now more than he ever did.

“My 12 months at Cobh wasn’t a good time for me. Nothing to do with the team or coaches, I just picked up a lot of injuries that hindered any bit of momentum. With the injuries I picked up, it kept me out of the team for some weeks and then when I was missing work for training and games I had to rethink what would suit me best and to play MSL was the best option.

“When I decided to play MSL, there was no real question as to what club I was gonna play for. With a lot of childhood friends, ex teammates and experienced players to learn from, going to the Whitechurch club was a no brainier for me.

“Rockmount was an easy choice and since I arrived there I have enjoyed my football more than ever. That’s down to the coaches, players and even the fans. I’ve really enjoyed it and I cannot wait time get back playing.” Having played over 20 games this season and scored 29 goals, not only was Leonard a huge loss to Rockmount, but for the youngster himself, the injury was a huge blow to him.

Rockmount's Luke Casey and Bonagee United's Jamie Lynagh in a race for the ball in the FAI Intermediate Cup at Rockmount Park. Picture: Denis Minihane

“Obviously the injury wasn’t nice timing with how well myself and the team were doing at the time. It was two days after the Inchicore game during training so the timing wasn’t great as there was a great atmosphere and such a buzz around the dressing room knowing there was a quarter final coming up.

“I’ve been out about 10 weeks now so I’m coming to the end of my injury now hopefully. As for when I’ll be back playing I’m not sure. I’ll listen to the doctors and physio and make sure to come back stronger when fit to do so “Being injured I found a huge change to my life. At this level football is a huge commitment and therefore takes up a huge part of your life with training, matches and gym work. When you get injured it’s a huge chunk gone from my usual routine on top of being out of full time work as well. At the beginning it was tough as I was less mobile but thankfully I can do a lot more strength work at home and meet my family more so things are getting easier.

“Rehab is about strengthening the leg as I’ve been in a full cast for 10 weeks now. Of course a lot of the muscle has been lost but I’m determined to get back fitter faster and stronger.

“Thankfully I’m still very much involved in the team. The lads have been quality. I’m out at all the games and they have been a joy to watch. It’s important for me to keep involved and be in and around the dressing room. It keeps me in the loop and each win I celebrate as much as I did when I played.

“What we have achieved all season is incredible but it’s not a shock to me. I have seen the work we put in since pre season, the hard running, the Sunday morning sessions. Its this commitment and work rate is what wins titles. I knew the lads had it in them to go the whole way in the intermediate cup. While people might think it’s bitter sweet for me to watch the lads to get to the final and I’ll miss it, I don’t see it that way. I still feel pretty much involved in the team with every game and I hope we can go on to win it.” Still so young at the age of 22, will we expect to see Leonard back playing League of Ireland again?

“Every footballer's dream is to play at the highest level they can. I'm no different. With LOI the next step up from MSL, obviously I’d love another go at that level once the timing was right for me both financially and mentally.

Rockmount's Cian Leonard wins the ball from Cobh Wanderer's Diarmuid Kearney during the Munster senior cup at Rockmount park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“At the moment Rockmount is the right place for me. I am committed to playing my part in making this a successful period. There is great talent at the club with a good mix of youth and experience. This has been very evident in our performances where we have played great football and equally been able to grind out results when needed.

“My aim is to get back doing what I love, scoring goals and working hard and hopefully this can happen sooner rather than later.”