Wanderers too strong for UCC in the AOH Cup fourth round tie

UCC 0

City Wanderers 3

CITY WANDERERS swept into the fourth round of the AOH Cup after a 3-0 victory over UCC at the Farm over the weekend.

Although it was a convincing win in the end, the League 1 title contenders gave a good account of themselves and at times were not out of place at all.

But, the extra quality in the Wanderers side told in the end as they managed the tie competently to book their spot in the fourth round.

After UCC’s Stephen Bradfield hooked over after a ball broke for him following a corner, Eoin O’Donnell was quickly into action after that when he had to get down smartly to smother from Dave Reardan’s forceful effort.

And when Mark Reardan collected from Aaron Hennessy, he turned smartly before thumping narrowly over.

Mark Reardan then exchanged passes with Aaron Hennessy, but when it came to pulling the trigger, UCC’s Brian Boyd did superbly well to block his effort near the edge of the box.

UCC continued from there and looked neat and tidy as they held on to possession sensibly, but when Mark Reardan collected from a throw, he found Marah available to fire low but straight at Eoin O’Donnell.

Nice build up play from Wanderers followed with Gavin McCarthy feeding Marah who helped on for Mark Reardan to pick out the overlapping Fergal O’Connor, but the full back skewed his angle wide of the post.

Minutes later, Aaron Hennessy saw his low effort beast Eoin O’Donnell – only to see it pass the far post by inches.

City Wanderers' Fergal O'Connor shows determination as he aims to win possession over UCC's Ben Buckley at the farm.

After Wanderers were awarded a free kick, Eric Marah’s delivery was destined for the available Cian Lucey, but a sharp intervention by Damien Prendergast at the expense of a corner denied the defender a certain goal-scoring opportunity.

But, from the corner, Eric Marah headed home at the near post to hand Wanderers a deserved lead on the half-hour.

With just minutes to the interval, Wanderers threatened again with Eric Marah heading on for Mark Reardan who turned before drilling over from the edge of the box.

Wanderers got the second half going when Gavin McCarthy forced Eoin O’Donnell to a low save from his firm effort.

And when Patrick Keyes dinked one on for Neil Collins, his overhead kick never went according to plan.

The students were having a good spell now and after Collins tried his luck from distance, Keyes setup Michael Connolly with an opportunity, but he drilled low and wide.

Wanderers doubled their advantage though soon afterwards when Dave Reardan found Gavin McCarthy to fire home from a narrow angle on 65 minutes.

And the students had a let-off minutes later when Aaron Hennessy weaved his way past two defenders before hammering the underside of the bar with a thumping effort.

Wanderers continued in the ascendancy and grabbed a third when Gavin McCarthy rifled an effort across goal which beat the diving Eoin O’Donnell before nestling in the far corner – 3-0 to Wanderers on 70 minutes.

This was followed by a driving run from Dan Murphy which took him deep into the final third before cracking a powerful effort straight at O’Donnell.

Despite trailing by 0-3, the students showed good resilience and should have made more of a couple of chances they created.

And when Darragh O’Halloran’s effort on goal came off a defender, it fell nicely into the path of Michael Connolly, but with just the keeper to beat, he somehow steered wide of the post to waste a terrific opportunity.

Minutes later and in similar circumstances, a chance fell again for UCC, but Connolly just could not get direction in his low strike.

Soon afterwards, referee Tom McCarthy brought closure to an entertaining cup tie.

UCC: Eoin O’Donnell, Darragh O’Halloran, Damien Prendergast, Jamie Kiniry, Brian Boyd, Aidan Kelly, Stephen Bradfield, Ben Buckley, Michael Connolly, Patrick Keyes and Neil Collins.

Subs: Jack Connolly for Brian Boyd (75), Eoin Davis for Stephen Bradfield (78).

City Wanderers: Eoin Walsh, Fergal O’Connor, Paul Desmond, Dan Murphy, Cian Lucey, Colin O’Shea, Dave Reardan, Aaron Hennessy, Mark Reardan, Eric Marah and Gavin McCarthy.

Subs: Jake Robinson for Mark Reardan (half-time), Michael John Aherne Paul Desmond (70), Alex O’Brien for Aaron Hennessy (88).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.